India Women Vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Series Lost, IND To Play For Pride

The series is already out of their grasp and the Indian women cricketers, who are struggling to put together a cohesive team show, will have pride at stake when they clash with South Africa women in the fifth and final One-day International in Lucknow on Wednesday. Barring the convincing nine-wicket win in the second match, the Indian women have barely fired in unison while the South Africans, who have already clinched the series 3-1, have excelled as a team.

The home side players are a bit rusty as they are playing their first international series after more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic while South Africa recently beat Pakistan 3-0 at home. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the India Women Vs South Africa Women 5th ODI here.

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine