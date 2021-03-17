March 17, 2021
Corona
India Women Vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Series Lost, IND To Play For Pride

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the India Women Vs South Africa Women 5th ODI here.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2021
Indian women cricketers and their South African counterparts greet each other after the end of 4th ODI in Lucknow.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
2021-03-17T08:38:11+05:30

The series is already out of their grasp and the Indian women cricketers, who are struggling to put together a cohesive team show, will have pride at stake when they clash with South Africa women in the fifth and final One-day International in Lucknow on Wednesday. Barring the convincing nine-wicket win in the second match, the Indian women have barely fired in unison while the South Africans, who have already clinched the series 3-1, have excelled as a team.
The home side players are a bit rusty as they are playing their first international series after more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic while South Africa recently beat Pakistan 3-0 at home. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the India Women Vs South Africa Women 5th ODI here.

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
