India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20, Rajkot, Highlights: Rohit Sharma Dismantles BAN As IND Draw Level

India (IND) defeated Bangladesh (BAN) by eight wickets in the second T20 in Rajkot on Thursday (November 7). After being asked to bat first, the tourists failed to gather momentum and were restricted to 153/6. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets, while Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Washington Sundar scalped one each. In reply, Rohit Sharma, playing his 100th T20I, smashed 85 off just 43 balls as the hosts won with 26 balls to spare to level the three-match series 1-1. Catch highlights of IND v BAN, 2nd T20 here (SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

22:45 hrs IST: That's it. Thank you for joining us!

Rohit Sharma, Player of the Match: "Both Washington and Chahal understand their bowling really well. More importantly, they analyse and have conversations on where they can improve. Chahal has bowled in difficult situations and has somehow brought the team to the top. It's given him comfidence. Washington has been our new-ball bowler, but today, I wanted to keep his three overs at the back. I'm an emotional guy. We were sloppy in the field, have to accept that. But focus is always on getting the job done. I knew that Rajkot is a good track, knew will be difficult for bowlers in the second innings. We took advantage of that, had a great powerplay. After that, it was all about going on. I never underestimate bowlers. All these years, I've just tried to do my best with the bat in hand. Knew conditions were perfect, so all I wanted to do was stay still and "tonk" the ball. The year 2019 has been very good so far. Just want to finish it off on a good note."

22:20 hrs IST: That's it. India complete an eight-wicket win to square the series 1-1 with a game to go. Rohit was simply amazing in the chase. His innings of six fours and as many sixes broke Bangladesh's back after they posted a total that wasn't very threatening. Bangladesh players congratulate Rohit as the teams shake hands.



22:15 hrs IST: Nineteen off the last two overs. India are 151/2, need 3 off 30. Iyer 22*, Rahul 7*

22:05 hrs IST: OUT! End of a wonderful innings from Rohit - 85 off 43. Clears his front leg and goes for the big swipe, but gets a top-edge and the fielder at deep mid-wicket completes a neat catch. Second wicket for Aminul. Shreyas Iyer comes to the crease. India are 132/2 after 13 overs.

21:56 hrs IST: OUT! Full from Aminul, on off, turning into Dhawan (31). The Indian skips down the ground but misses the slog and the ball shatters the stumps. KL Rahul comes to the crease. India are 119/1 after 11 overs. Rohit 81*

21:49 hrs IST: 6,6,6 - Rohit on fire! This is some show from the Mumbaikar. He's aiming for a century. Twenty-four runs off the last 12 deliveries. India are 113/0 after 10 overs. Rohit 79*, Dhawan 28*

21:40 hrs IST: SIX! Fuller ball from Aminul, on the stumps, and Rohit hammers it over deep midwicket for a maximum. Fifty in just 23 balls. He has been superb today. India are 89/0 after 8 overs. Dhawan 27*

21:36 hrs IST: FOUR! Tossed up from Aminul, around off, Dhawan dances down the track and smashes it over the bowler's head. Fifty-four runs have come off the last 24 balls. India are 76/0 after 7 overs. Rohit 47*, Dhawan 25*. Afif Hossain comes into the attack

21:31 hrs IST: SIX! Length ball from Al-Amin, Rohit skips down the track and lofts it over long-off for a maximum. Brilliant! Looks in top form! Expensive over from Al-Amin, 15 off it. India are 63/0 after 6 overs. Rohit 46*, Dhawan 13*. Some spin now. Aminul Islam comes into the attack

21:26 hrs IST: FOUR! Short of length delivery from Al-Amin, outside off, Rohit opens to face of the bat and hits it past the right of the short third man fielder for a boundary. Another good over for India, 11 off it. They are 48/0 after 5 overs. Rohit 32*, Dhawan 12*. Shafiul comes back into the attack

21:22 hrs IST: SIX! Fuller from Mustafizur, around off, Rohit comes forward and lofts it over the bowler's head, into the sightscreen. Sublime! Costly over from the Bangladeshi, 15 off it. India are 37/0 after 4 overs. Rohit 22*, Dhawan 11*. Al-Amin again

21:17 hrs IST: Fine over from Al-Amin, only three off it. India are 22/0 after 3 overs. Dhawan 11*, Rohit 7*. Mustafizur comes back into the attack

21:12 hrs IST: FOUR! Length delivery from Shafiul, on the pads, and Rohit pulls it behind square leg. Shot! India are 19/0 after 2 overs. Dhawan 10*, Rohit 6*. First change in bowling. Al-Amin Hossain comes into the attack

21:05 hrs IST: FOUR! Fuller ball from Mustafizur, around off, Dhawan steps out and drives it through extra cover for a boundary. India are 11/0 after the first over. Shafiul Islam comes into the attack

20:59 hrs IST: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease. Mustafizur Rahman has the new ball

20:48 hrs IST: That's it. Bangladesh make 153/6. The TV commentators say that the tourists have scored less than the par total (170-180). Remember, it is a must-win game for India. We'll be back in 10 minutes. Stay tuned!

20:42 hrs IST: OUT! Slow loopy bouncer does the trick for Chahar. Mahmudullah (30) tries to upper cut but is undone for the lack of pace. The fielder (Dube) at short third-man dives forward and does the rest. Aminul Islam comes to the crease. Bangladesh are 144/6 after 19 overs. Khaleel to bowl the final over

20:37 hrs IST: Magnificent over from Chahal, only four off it. He finishes with 2/28. Bangladesh are 140/5 after 18 overs. Mahmudullah 29*, Mosaddek 2*. Chahar to bowl the penultimate over.

20:32 hrs IST: OUT! Slower ball from Khaleel, full on off, Afif (6) looks to slice it away but miscues and Rohit - at cover - takes a fine catch. Bangladesh continue to slip away. Mosaddek Hossain comes to the crease. Bangladesh are 136/5 after 17 overs. Chahal comes back into the attack.

20:26 hrs IST: FOUR! Full ball from Chahar, on middle, Mahmudullah comes down the track and drills this past the fielder at cover. Expensive over from the Indian, 11 off it. Bangladesh are 123/4 after 16 overs. Mahmudullah 14*, Afif 6*. Khaleel comes back into the attack.

20:20 hrs IST: Six off Krunal's second. Bangladesh are 112/4 after 15 overs. Mahmudullah 6*, Afif 3*. Chahar comes back into the attack.

20:15 hrs IST: Solid over from Dube, only three off it. Bangladesh are 106/4 after 14 overs. Mahmudullah 3*, Afif 1*. Krunal comes back into the attack.

20:10 hrs IST: OUT! Googly from Chahal, on off, turning away as Soumya (30) skips down the ground. He misses the slog, and Pant collects the ball. Drags his gloves back and gets rid of the bails, but the TV umpire wants to check whether Pant's gloves were behind the stumps. The big screen says 'not out', but then the umpire tells Soumya that it's an error from the third umpire. Afif Hossain comes to the crease. 17 off the last 12 balls. Bangladesh are 103/4 after 13 overs. Dube comes back into the attack.

20:07 hrs IST: OUT! Full from Chahal, on off, Rahim (4) down on one knee to sweep but the ball hits the bat's toe end, and the fielder (Krunal Pandya) at deep midwicket takes a comfortable catch. Mahmudullah comes to the crease.

19:58 hrs IST: OUT! Length ball, and Naim (36) looks to slog this over deep midwicket, but no timing and Iyer gets under it near the boundary. Sundar finishes with 1/25. Mushfiqur Rahim comes to the crease. Bangladesh are 86/2 after 11 overs.

19:52 hrs IST: FOUR! Short of length delivery from Dube, around off, Sarkar goes back and pulls this in front of square leg for a boundary. Nine off the over. Bangladesh are 78/1 after 10 overs. Naim 36*, Soumya 12*. Here's Sundar for his final over

19:47 hrs IST: Only five runs off Sundar's third. Bangladesh are 69/1 after 9 overs. Naim 35*, Soumya 4*. Shivam Dube comes into the attack

19:43 hrs IST: WICKET! Googly from Chahal, and it struck on Liton's thigh pad. He set off for a single that was never there. Naim didn't respond and Pant puts in the slide and hits the stumps direct at the striker's end. Liton, who scored 29, was never in the frame. Soumya Sarkar comes to the crease. Bangladesh are 64/1 after 8 overs.



19:38 hrs IST: Fine over from Sundar, just five off it. Bangladesh are 59/0 after 7 overs. Naim 29*, Liton 29*

19:32 hrs IST: NO-BALL AND LITON SURVIVES! Rohit is disappointed. The Bangladeshi charges down for the slog and is beaten by the turn. A simple stumping for Pant, who gathers the ball slightly in front of the stumps. That means it's a not out and what's worse, it's a no-ball! Chahal can't believe it, nor can rest of his teammates. Bangladesh are 54/0 after the end of powerplay. Naim 27*, Liton 26*. Sundar comes back into the attack

Looks like a nice surface, this one. Ball is coming on nicely onto the bat and the outfield has been quick despite the rain in the last few days.

19:24 hrs IST: FOUR! Change of ends doesn't change fortunes for Khaleel. A short of length ball, around off, and Naim and smashes it through midwicket. Was in the gap! Another expensive over from the pace bowler, 10 off it (one leg bye). Bangladesh are 41/0 after 5 overs. Naim 26*, Liton 15*. Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack

19:19 hrs IST: FOUR! A full-toss from Sundar, on the stumps, Liton moves across and pulls it to the left of short fine leg for a boundary. Easy pickings! Still a decent over from the offspinner, seven off it. Bangladesh are 31/0 after 4 overs. Naim 17*, Liton 14*. Khaleel comes back into the attack

19:14 hrs IST: Nice and tidy over from Chahar, only four off it. Bangladesh are 24/0 after 3 overs. Naim 15*, Liton 9*. Change in bowling. Washington Sundar comes into the attack. Can he strike?

19:09 hrs IST: Khaleel has now given boundaries off his last 7 balls in T20Is! Poor start from the Indian in this game. Someone needs to have a chat with the 21-year-old, he seems under pressure. Slip moves out. Bangladesh are 20/0 after 2 overs. Naim 14*, Liton 6*. Chahar to continue

19:05 hrs IST: FOUR! Length ball from Chahar, straying on the pads, and Liton tucks away towards deep square leg for his first boundary. Bangladesh are 6/0 after the first over. Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack.

19:00 hrs IST: Time for live action. Liton Das and Mohammad Naim are at the crease. Deepak Chahar to open the attack.

Most T20 Internationals

111 Shoaib Malik

100 Rohit Sharma*

99 Shahid Afridi

98 MS Dhoni

93 Ross Taylor

18:34 hrs IST: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

18:30 hrs IST: India have won the toss and have opted to field

Pitch Report: Sunil Gavaskar says, "the batsmen will be in a good mood once they see this pitch. Ask Pujara and Jadeja, who have got triple hundreds here. There are some cracks, but that won't affect a T20 game. Very good pitch to bat on, but not sure of the outfield because of the rain. Ball might stop a bit so better to use the pace of the pitch to hit over the ground. Think it will be a 170-180 pitch, but for that you need to bat well."

17:51 hrs IST: All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who hasn't made a 30-plus score in eight innings across formats for India. Another failure and he could be dropped. He's literally in the eye of the storm!

17:25 hrs IST: Meanwhile, former Karnataka players CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Bangalore in what comes as a further setback for the beleaguered Karnataka Premier League. Gautam, the wicketkeeper-batsman who shifted to Goa, has been accused of spot-fixing. READ HERE

17:00 hrs IST: GOOD NEWS - The threat of inclement weather looming over this game has reduced with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) saying Cyclone Maha has weakened and moved to the eastern parts of India. However, conditions are to remain cloudy as per the forecast.

16:39 hrs IST: In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India's concern is their death bowling. Shardul Thakur could be given a game today. India, though, might choose to give their playing XI a longer run before forcing any drastic changes.

16:36 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

Yuzvendra Chahal, India leg-spinner: "It is not about pressure. It is a three-game series, not a knockout game, so obviously one will win, one will lose, and that day they played better than us. We are one down and still two matches to go, and obviously if we believe in ourselves, we will come back."

Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman: "I said to the journalists before leaving Bangladesh that the only way to return to the right track would be with a couple of wins in India. It will bring back smiles and calmness to the team and the nation."

16:25 hrs IST: DID YOU KNOW? Bangladesh have beaten India in a bilateral series only once until now. The victory came in the ODI format at home in 2015.

STAT ATTACK - Rohit Sharma will become the first Indian player to play 100 T20Is. Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is the only other player to feature in more than 100 games in the format.

16:09 hrs IST: Even with the weather improving, a timely start depends on how quick the outfield will dry. Fingers crossed!

This afternoon at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Khandheri in Rajkot.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#IndvBan #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/990K5YYDkI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 7, 2019

16:06 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the second T20 International between India and Bangladesh. The visitors have a rare chance for a series win. The fact that they are in this position despite the absence of their two premier players - Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal - is truly commendable.