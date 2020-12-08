AUS Vs IND, 3rd T20I Live: Kohli And Co Eye History In Series Finale

Letting off is a crime in the cut-throat world of sport. And India, under Virat Kohli, will never do that. Also, considering the upcoming Test series and their series defeat in the ODIs, it's important that India sign off the T20I series with a win. The visitors have a really good chance to become the first side in history to whitewash the Aussies Down Under 3-0 in the shortest format of the game. They were clinical in the first two matches and as expected, will produce another fine performance. Now, it's to the Aussies to change this narrative. Follow live cricket scores and updates for the AUS vs IND T20I series finale here:

12:55 PM IST: Not a good sight, but here's how Will Pucovski got hit

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.



Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.

12:53 PM IST: Toss and team news coming up...

12:48 PM IST: The practice match at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney ended in a draw after three days. Scores: IND A [247-9 d (93) & 189-9 d], AUS A [306-9 d (95) & 52-1 (15)]

12:44 PM IST: Bad news for Australia. Aussie talent Will Pucovski just got hit on the hit, again. He tried to duck a Kartik Tyagi delivery but ended up coping. It's reportedly the ninth time that he has been hit on the head.

12:40 PM IST: India sealed the three-match T20I series on Sunday with a Hardik Pandya special. After a disappointing start to the tour, India hit back to turn the table on the hosts. Now, they can inflict more woes on the Aussies, who have lost three matches on the trot, across formats -- two in Canberra and one in Sydney.

If India win the third and final T20I match, it will be Australia's second 0-3 series defeat to India. In 2016, India lost the ODIs, then took the T20Is 3-0 under MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli, who will play one more match before returning home, will hope for a disciplined outing from his side. A 3-0 win in the T20Is will boost their confidence as they get ready for the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series.

