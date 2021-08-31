Live, India At Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara Eye Another Podium Finish In Shooting

Indians will be in contention for medals in three disciplines -- shooting, swimming and athletics -- at Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday. At the end of Tuesday, India are lying 30th with a haul of 10 medals so far - two gold, five silver and three bronze medals. China lead the standings with 132 medals which include 62 golds. Avani Lekhara, who shot India's first ever shooting gold medal at the Paralympics, will be back in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. (LATEST NEWS)



Wednesday will be Day 3 of the shooting competition. Two finals will be played on Wednesday at the Asaka Shooting Range, with the R3 - mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 opening the day’s action.



China’s Cuiping Zhang is one the biggest name in the R3 event. Zhang has been a silver medallist at the Beijing 2008 Paralympics and bronze medallist at the London 2012 Games. She also has been a World Champion in Suhl 2014 in the category.



Moreover, she is a four-time Paralympic champion in R2 - women's 10 m air rifle standing SH1, R8 - women's 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 and R6 - mixed 50 m rifle prone SH1 with her two gold medals coming at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.







India’s Avani Lekhara, who claimed her country’s first ever gold in shooting Para sport on Monday, returns in search of another podium. Avani will team up with Deepak. The other Indian shooters in action will be Sidhartha Babu.



In the afternoon session, Suyash Yadav will compete in the men's 100m breaststroke SB-7 final. In the last medal event of the day for Indians, Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir will be in the finals of the men's club throw (F 51).



Badminton action also starts on Wednesday with mixed doubles, men's and women's singles group matches.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine