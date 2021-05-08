Live Cricket Scores, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 2: ZIM Look For Early Wickets

Pakistan reached 268-4 against Zimbabwe on the opening day of the second test on Friday after centuries by Abid Ali and Azhar Ali. But by evening hosts Zimbabwe made a comeback by picking three quick wickets for 16 runs. Opener Abid Ali, 118 not out, and No. 3 Azhar Ali, 126, added 236 runs for the second-wicket partnership. Their stand lasted nearly the whole day as they came together in the eighth over after Imran Butt went for 2. Azhar Ali fell just before stumps after hitting 17 fours and a six, and captain Babar Azam (2) and Fawad Alam (5) were also out in the last eight overs of the day to give Zimbabwe some respite. Pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani took all three of those wickets in three successive overs. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 2nd Test match Day 2 between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare sports club here:

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS | LIVE STREAMING | DAY 1 REPORT

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine