Live Cricket Scores, Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd T20: Shootout In Colombo

India's riches in T20 cricket, thanks to the IPL, is clearly being tested in the limited overs series in Sri Lanka. The Shikhar Dhawan-led team won the ODI series 2-1 and are level 1-1 in the T20 series, the finale of which will be played at the Khettarama on Thursday night from 8 PM IST. The Lankans bounced back on Wednesday with a four-wicket win in the last over against a depleted Indian team. It was their first win in six T20 internationals. India had looked comfortable when they won the first match by 38 runs but after Krunal Pandya was hit by the COVID virus on Tuesday, nine players were isolated and the visitors were left with exactly 11 players to choose from on Wednesday night. The situation won't change match and Shikhar Dhawan will bank on his spinners to contain the Lankans on a slow and sticky Premadasa wicket. Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy did well in the second T20 and if India's top 5 batsmen -- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana -- can play to potential, a good score is very much possible. Follow live cricket scores of Sri Lanka vs India, third T20 here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

7:10 PM IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the SL vs IND 3rd T20.

Navdeep Saini was injured yesterday, so India might be forced to make yet another change. Will it be one from the net bowlers? Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Simarjeet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and R Sai Kishore - have been included in the main team

