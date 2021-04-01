April 01, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Match Delayed By Rain And Wet Outfield

Live Cricket Scores, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Match Delayed By Rain And Wet Outfield

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the third T20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh here

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Match Delayed By Rain And Wet Outfield
Soumya Sarkar was Bangladesh's top scorer with 27-ball 51 runs in the 2nd T20I.
Courtesy: Twitter
Live Cricket Scores, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Match Delayed By Rain And Wet Outfield
outlookindia.com
2021-04-01T11:36:56+05:30

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in the rain-affected second Twenty20 and took a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Bangladesh have not been able to put up a fight on this tour and would like to salvage some pride when they take on the hosts in the third and final T20 of the series. In the second T20, sent in by Bangladesh, New Zealand were 173-5 in the 18th over when its innings was cut short by rain. Bangladesh was set a revised winning target of 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth Lewis system and finished 142-7. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the third T20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Detectives Find Cause Of Tiger Woods Crash But Won't Reveal Details

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Auckland New Zealand national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Cricket Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos