Live Cricket Scores, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Match Delayed By Rain And Wet Outfield

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in the rain-affected second Twenty20 and took a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Bangladesh have not been able to put up a fight on this tour and would like to salvage some pride when they take on the hosts in the third and final T20 of the series. In the second T20, sent in by Bangladesh, New Zealand were 173-5 in the 18th over when its innings was cut short by rain. Bangladesh was set a revised winning target of 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth Lewis system and finished 142-7. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the third T20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh here:

