Live Cricket Scores, India Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20: SA W Collapse Against IND W, Score Just 112/7

March 23, 2021
Poshan
Catch the live scores and updates of the 3rd T20 between India women and South Africa women in Lucknow here

Outlook Web Bureau 23 March 2021
India have already lost the 3-match T20 series 2-0 and are playing for pride against South Africa women.
India women will be looking to play for their pride after losing the 3-match T20 series on Sunday. Indian women dished out a superb batting effort but their bowling colleagues failed to step up as South Africa women registered a series-clinching six-wicket win in a last ball thriller in the second T20 International. Shafali Verma (47) blasted six fours and two sixes in her 31-ball innings and forged a 79-run stand with Harleen Deol (31) to set the foundation while Richa Ghosh provided the late charge with a 26-ball 44 not out to help India post a competitive 158 for 4 after being put in to bat. Chasing the target, Lizelle Lee smashed a 45-ball 70 studded with 11 fours and a six, while Laura Wolvaardt slammed an unbeaten 39-ball 53 as South Africa romped home in the last ball.

Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni.
South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Faye Tunnicliffe, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

