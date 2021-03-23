Live Cricket Scores, India Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20: SA W Collapse Against IND W, Score Just 112/7

India women will be looking to play for their pride after losing the 3-match T20 series on Sunday. Indian women dished out a superb batting effort but their bowling colleagues failed to step up as South Africa women registered a series-clinching six-wicket win in a last ball thriller in the second T20 International. Shafali Verma (47) blasted six fours and two sixes in her 31-ball innings and forged a 79-run stand with Harleen Deol (31) to set the foundation while Richa Ghosh provided the late charge with a 26-ball 44 not out to help India post a competitive 158 for 4 after being put in to bat. Chasing the target, Lizelle Lee smashed a 45-ball 70 studded with 11 fours and a six, while Laura Wolvaardt slammed an unbeaten 39-ball 53 as South Africa romped home in the last ball.

Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni.

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Faye Tunnicliffe, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

