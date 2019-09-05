Afghanistan, with a one-win-one-loss record, will play their third and their first ever Test match against Bangladesh in Chittagong from . In terms of experience, Bangladesh are miles ahead of their rivals, but then when has Afghanistan's cricket been subdued by the lack of experience? The Afghans have taken the world by storm in white ball cricket and although their application was found wanting in the ICC Cricket World Cup in UK in June-July, they will be keen to look Bangladesh in the eye and want to compete in all departments of the game, weather permitting. The wicket at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong usually plays fair but with the home team loaded with spinners and led by the mercurial all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, tweakers are expected to dominate. But Afghanistan won't be scared. They are being led by the talismanic Rashid Khan, who will captain Afghanistan for the first time in a Test match. And there is veteran Mohammad Nabi, whose off-spin was one of the talking points at the World Cup. The BAN vs AFG Test will be the first assignment for Russell Domingo, who was appointed as Bangladesh head coach in August replacing Englishman Steve Rhodes. Get live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)