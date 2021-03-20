Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: AFG Win Toss, Opt To Bat First Against ZIM

March 20, 2021
Poshan
Catch live cricket scores and updates of the third T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi here

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan and Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams will face off in 3rd T20I in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Afghanistan produced a clinical performance to win the second T20 International against Zimbabwe by 45 runs and bag the three match series 2-0 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.  Going into the third match, Zimbabwe can now only play for their pride. The Asghar Afghan-led Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Karim Janat, who eventually won the man-of-the-match award, hit a 38-ball 53. He was supported by Usman Ghani (49) and Mohammad Nabi (40) as the Afghans set a 194-run target. Zimbabwe, in reply, could manage only 148 in 17.1 overs.  Catch live cricket scores and updates of Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 here

Teams:
Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami(wk), Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Asghar Afghan(c), Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sharafuddin Ashraf

 

 

