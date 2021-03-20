Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: AFG Win Toss, Opt To Bat First Against ZIM

Afghanistan produced a clinical performance to win the second T20 International against Zimbabwe by 45 runs and bag the three match series 2-0 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Going into the third match, Zimbabwe can now only play for their pride. The Asghar Afghan-led Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Karim Janat, who eventually won the man-of-the-match award, hit a 38-ball 53. He was supported by Usman Ghani (49) and Mohammad Nabi (40) as the Afghans set a 194-run target. Zimbabwe, in reply, could manage only 148 in 17.1 overs. Catch live cricket scores and updates of Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 here

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami(wk), Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Asghar Afghan(c), Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sharafuddin Ashraf

