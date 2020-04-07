April 07, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Lionel Messi To Inter Milan Not Impossible: Massimo Moratti

Lionel Messi To Inter Milan Not Impossible: Massimo Moratti

Massimo Moratti believes that luring Lionel Messi to Inter is not an impossible goal

Omnisport 07 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Lionel Messi To Inter Milan Not Impossible: Massimo Moratti
Lionel Messi
File Photo
Lionel Messi To Inter Milan Not Impossible: Massimo Moratti
outlookindia.com
2020-04-07T17:00:28+0530

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi joining Inter is not a "forbidden dream at all", according to former president Massimo Moratti. (More Football News)

Messi is contracted to Barca until 2021 but the six-time Ballons d'Or winner's future is far from certain at Camp Nou, where he has clashed with board members this season.

The Barca captain has been linked to Serie A outfit Inter previously and Moratti believes that luring Messi to Milan is not an impossible goal.

"I don't think it's a forbidden dream at all. Maybe it wasn't even before this misfortune," he told Radio Rai.

"Messi is at the end of his contract and it would certainly be attempted to bring him home.

"I don't know if this situation will change anything, but I think we will see strange things at the end of the year."

Inter star Lautaro Martinez has been tipped to move to Barca at the end of the season – the Argentina international seen as a long-term replacement for veteran forward Luis Suarez.

Moratti, who was Inter president between 1995 and 2013, suggested Martinez could be used in an exchange deal for countryman Messi.

"He [Martinez] is a very good lad, he cares about his career," Moratti said. "But, as I said before, we have to see if it's part of an operation for bigger players like Messi."

Next Story >>

Outpouring Of Emotion Across Spanish As Former Real Madrid, Atletico And Barcelona Coach Radomir Antic Dies

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Lionel Messi Football FC Barcelona Inter Milan Football Transfer Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos