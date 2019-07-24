﻿
Lionel Messi Banned, Fined For Copa America Red Card For Argentina Against Chile

Lionel Messi has been handed a ban and fine after his red card during Argentina's Copa America win over Chile in the third-place play-off.

24 July 2019
Lionel Messi Banned, Fined For Copa America Red Card For Argentina Against Chile
Messi, 32, will serve a one-match suspension after his altercation with Gary Medel, also sent off, during Argentina's 2-1 victory earlier this month.
Lionel Messi Banned, Fined For Copa America Red Card For Argentina Against Chile
In a statement on Tuesday, CONMEBOL also confirmed the Barcelona star had been fined $1,500, with no appeal possible.

The single judge of the disciplinary tribunal confirmed "the automatic suspension imposed on the player Lionel Andres Messi, not agreeing on any additional suspension" while imposing the $1,500 fine.

Messi, controversially sent off, railed against "corruption" and "a lack of respect" following his red card.

His statements angered the governing body, which hit back at what it felt were "unfounded accusations".

