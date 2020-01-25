LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder: ICC Takes Epic Dig On Birthday Boy Cheteshwar Pujara, Leaves Fans Speechless

Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday turned 32 and on the occasion, the cricket fraternity came in unison to wish the batsman, who is India's batting mainstay when it comes to Test cricket. But the International Cricket Council (ICC), through its Twitter account, used the occasion to take a fun dig at the ever affable cricketer. (More Cricket News)
Joining the "LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder" social challenge which has become the latest social media craze, the ICC shared a tweet with four similar photos of the Indian cricketer, and wrote: "Social media is just easy for some people."
Social media is just easy for some people ðÂ¤· pic.twitter.com/wSL0a2heT0— ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2020
Here are some reactions:
ðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ— Tanmay (@Tanmay79191649) January 25, 2020
Wouldn't it be an issue for @cheteshwar1 to be on Tinder? ðÂÂÂ— CalBert (@malthnks) January 25, 2020
Hahaha. .... Good boy Pujara ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— chaitanyaaaðÂÂµï¸ÂâÂÂï¸Â (@gaaw_waale) January 25, 2020
Hahahahaha— à¤Â à¤Âà¤Âà¤¿à¤¤ (@tuchabwoy) January 25, 2020
Now a days it is real...ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— Sanjeev Singh (@sanjeevphp) January 25, 2020
ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£— Ashwani Kumar Singh (@ImashwaniKsingh) January 25, 2020
Such people are rare and precious ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— Uzair (@Ozzair_Oz) January 25, 2020
,ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— K. D. Pandey (@kapildeo_2356) January 25, 2020
For the uninitiated, the new viral trend was kickstarted earlier this week by 74-year-old American country singer Dolly Parton, who shared a post of four contrasting images of herself that would be appropriate profile photos across the different social media platforms.
"An epitome of class, composure and technique, here's wishing Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.
"Pujara needs priest's blessing to get out! Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. Have a great one," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar in Marathi.
"Many more happy returns of the day to an absolute batting great of this generation - Cheteshwar Pujara. India very lucky to have someone like you and wish you lots of success in the coming years," said Mohammad Kaif.
Pujara's teammate Wriddhiman Saha wrote: "Happiest Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never-ending bliss."
"Many more happy returns of the day Cheteshwar Pujara. Wishing you a great year ahead," said Ravichandran Ashwin.
Mayank Agarwal wrote: "Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara! May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness."
Pujara has scored 5,740 runs in 75 Tests at an average of 49.48. Having made his Test debut in October 2010, Pujara has so far scored 18 centuries and 24 fifties.
New Zealand Vs India, 1st T20, Highlights, Auckland: Shreyas Iyer Leads India To Opening Victory
India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch The Series Opener Of IND's Tour Of NZ 2020
ICC U-19 World Cup, IND Vs NZ Highlights: India Beat New Zealand By 44 runs (DLS), Meet Australia In Quarter-Final
India Vs New Zealand: Full Series Schedule, Live Streaming And Live TV Details
83: Ranveer Singh Introduces Dhairya Karwa As 'The Flamboyant All Rounder' Ravi Shastri In The New Poster
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Embassy 'Closely Monitoring' Situation; Chennai Airport To Screen Those Coming From China
Explained: All You Need To Know About The Coronavirus From China