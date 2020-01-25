LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder: ICC Takes Epic Dig On Birthday Boy Cheteshwar Pujara, Leaves Fans Speechless

Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday turned 32 and on the occasion, the cricket fraternity came in unison to wish the batsman, who is India's batting mainstay when it comes to Test cricket. But the International Cricket Council (ICC), through its Twitter account, used the occasion to take a fun dig at the ever affable cricketer. (More Cricket News)

Joining the "LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder" social challenge which has become the latest social media craze, the ICC shared a tweet with four similar photos of the Indian cricketer, and wrote: "Social media is just easy for some people."

Here are some reactions:

For the uninitiated, the new viral trend was kickstarted earlier this week by 74-year-old American country singer Dolly Parton, who shared a post of four contrasting images of herself that would be appropriate profile photos across the different social media platforms.

"An epitome of class, composure and technique, here's wishing Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.

"Pujara needs priest's blessing to get out! Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. Have a great one," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar in Marathi.

"Many more happy returns of the day to an absolute batting great of this generation - Cheteshwar Pujara. India very lucky to have someone like you and wish you lots of success in the coming years," said Mohammad Kaif.

Pujara's teammate Wriddhiman Saha wrote: "Happiest Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never-ending bliss."

"Many more happy returns of the day Cheteshwar Pujara. Wishing you a great year ahead," said Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mayank Agarwal wrote: "Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara! May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness."

Pujara has scored 5,740 runs in 75 Tests at an average of 49.48. Having made his Test debut in October 2010, Pujara has so far scored 18 centuries and 24 fifties.