Ligue 1, Live Streaming: Lille, PSG Fight For French Title - When And Where To Watch All Ten Matches On Penultimate Day

Lille can seal their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years if they draw at home to Saint-Etienne and defending champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lose against Reims on the penultimate day in France. In facr, win for Lille and a draw for PSG will also put Christophe Galtier's side in the clear. (More Football News)

PSG have won the French title in seven of the last eight seasons and Mauricio Pochettino, just arrived in Paris, can see their hold on the trophy slip away. The former Tottenham boss will need two most expensive signings in football history -- Neymar and Kylian Mbappe -- to fire, and hope for Lille slip ups.

AS Monaco can still overtake PSG for second and the automatic Champions League spot but still have to seal third and a place in the qualifying rounds. Lyon are pushing Monaco hard, having won their recent encounter, and are only one point behind in fourth.

French Cup finalist Monaco are at home to seventh-placed Rennes, while Lyon are at struggling Nimes. Marseille and Lens are level on points and just one ahead of Rennes. All three have their eyes on fifth and the Europa League place. There is tension at the bottom, as Strasbourg, Lorient, Nantes and Nimes continue their battle to stay up.

All 10 matches for round 37 will be played simultaneously.

Check fixtures here:

Bordeaux vs Lens

Dijon vs Nantes

Lille vs Saint-Etienne

Lorient vs Metz

Monaco vs Rennes

Montpellier vs Brest

Nice vs Strasbourg

Nimes vs Lyon

Marseille vs Angers

PSG vs Reims

Date: May 17 (Monday), 2021

Time: 12:30 AM IST/ Local time - 8:00 PM (Sunday)

TV Channel: Not available in India

Live Streaming: Not available in India

Check the global broadcasters list HERE. But live updates can be followed on clubs websites and their respective social media pages.

