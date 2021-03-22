Leylah Fernandez Claims First WTA Title In Monterrey

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez celebrated her maiden WTA Tour title after winning the Monterrey Open in straight sets. (More Tennis News)
Fernandez broke through with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 victory over qualifier Viktorija Golubic on Sunday.
Featuring in her second WTA final after losing last year's Mexican Open in Acapulco, the 18-year-old Fernandez ensured she got her hands on the trophy this time.
Fernandez did not drop a set throughout the WTA International tournament, easing past her Swiss opponent in one-and-a-half hours.
First WTA title @leylahfernandez secures the title with a 6-1, 6-4, win over Golubic!#AbiertoGNPSeguros pic.twitter.com/Tnt7C2RhZ3— wta (@WTA) March 22, 2021
