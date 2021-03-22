Leylah Fernandez Claims First WTA Title In Monterrey

March 22, 2021
Poshan
Leylah Fernandez, 18 broke through for her first trophy with a 6-1 6-4 victory over qualifier Viktorija Golubic on Sunday

Omnisport 22 March 2021
Leylah Fernandez did not drop a set throughout the tournament
Courtesy: Twitter (@WTA)
2021-03-22T14:58:48+05:30

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez celebrated her maiden WTA Tour title after winning the Monterrey Open in straight sets. (More Tennis News)

Fernandez broke through with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 victory over qualifier Viktorija Golubic on Sunday.

Featuring in her second WTA final after losing last year's Mexican Open in Acapulco, the 18-year-old Fernandez ensured she got her hands on the trophy this time.

Fernandez did not drop a set throughout the WTA International tournament, easing past her Swiss opponent in one-and-a-half hours.

Outlook Videos