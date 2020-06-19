Leroy Sane Rejects Manchester City Contract Offer; To Leave Club, Confirms Pep Guardiola

Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City after Pep Guardiola confirmed the Germany winger has rejected the club's offer of a new contract. (More Football News)

Sane, 24, has repeatedly linked with a return to the Bundesliga and a deal was said to be close to being struck with Bayern Munich last August before he sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in City's Community Shield clash with Liverpool.

Rumours of a move to the Allianz Arena have continued to persist throughout his recovery, though City attempted to convince Sane to extend his deal, which runs out in June 2021.

City boss Guardiola confirmed Sane has turned down the club's offer and will depart the Etihad Stadium, whether that be in the next transfer window or at the end of his deal.

"Leroy said he doesn't want to extend his contract. It means he wants to leave and it is going to happen this summer or at the end of the contract," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

PEP (Re Sane) When we make an offer to a player it's because we want him. He has special quality. We want players who want to play with the club to achieve targets.



He is a nice guy and I love him so much. I have nothing against - but he wants another adventure. — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 19, 2020

"The club talked to me a few times, offered him two or three times to extend his contract, he rejected his contract so he wants to play at another club.

"I think everybody knows and if at the end of this season an agreement can be found he will leave. If not, he will leave at the end of his contract."

Guardiola concedes he is disappointed Sane does not want to remain at City but insists he harbours no ill will towards the former Schalke star, who will be supported by the club until he departs.

"I'm disappointed, of course. When we make an offer to a player, it is because we want him," Guardiola added.

"We tried before the injury, we tried after and it was rejected. I said many times we want players who want to play with this club and commit to try to achieve our targets but of course we respect him.

"He's an incredibly nice guy. I love him so much. He's educated, a nice family. I have nothing against him but he decided he wants another adventure for his career.

"When this happens, we are going to help him until the last day he is here."

City paid a reported £37million to sign Sane from Schalke in August 2016 and he has won two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups and an FA Cup under Guardiola.