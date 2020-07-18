July 18, 2020
Poshan
Leeds United Crowned Championship Champions After Brentford Lose At Stoke City

Brentford's surprise defeat to Stoke City means Leeds United cannot be caught at the top of the Championship

Omnisport 18 July 2020
Leeds United fans celebrate outside Elland Road, Friday, July 17, 2020
Nick Potts/PA via AP
outlookindia.com
2020-07-18T20:46:56+0530

Leeds United have won the Championship title as a result of Brentford's 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday. (More Football News)

Marcelo Bielsa's side saw promotion to the Premier League confirmed on Friday after West Brom were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield Town.

Victory for Brentford would have lifted them above the Baggies into second place and closed the gap to Leeds to three points.

However, a first-half goal from Lee Gregory secured a win for Stoke at the bet365 Stadium, guaranteeing the Potters' survival and crowning Leeds as champions a day before they face Derby County in their penultimate game of the season.

The result also means Brentford stay third, a point behind West Brom, with just one game to go.

