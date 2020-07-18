Leeds United Crowned Championship Champions After Brentford Lose At Stoke City

Leeds United have won the Championship title as a result of Brentford's 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday. (More Football News)
Marcelo Bielsa's side saw promotion to the Premier League confirmed on Friday after West Brom were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield Town.
Victory for Brentford would have lifted them above the Baggies into second place and closed the gap to Leeds to three points.
However, a first-half goal from Lee Gregory secured a win for Stoke at the bet365 Stadium, guaranteeing the Potters' survival and crowning Leeds as champions a day before they face Derby County in their penultimate game of the season.
Thank you Marcelo! pic.twitter.com/4hf8T0QW8Z— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 18, 2020
The result also means Brentford stay third, a point behind West Brom, with just one game to go.
