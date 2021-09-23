Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

League Cup: West Ham Show Manchester United Exit Door, Chelsea Cruise Into Next Round

In the fourth round, West Ham will take on Manchester City while Chelsea, who beat Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties, face Southampton.

League Cup: West Ham Show Manchester United Exit Door, Chelsea Cruise Into Next Round
| AP

Trending

League Cup: West Ham Show Manchester United Exit Door, Chelsea Cruise Into Next Round
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T10:07:48+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 10:07 am

One route to a first trophy since 2017 is already over for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team was knocked out of the League Cup in the third round by West Ham on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Manuel Lanzini clinched a 1-0 victory after sweeping in from Ryan Fredericks’ cutback to give David Moyes a first victory in management at Old Trafford — seven years after United fired him.

In the fourth round, West Ham will take on the other Manchester squad — City, winners of the last four League Cup finals — as the London club chases a first domestic trophy since the 1980 FA Cup.

It was a completely changed United lineup from the side that won at West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday so Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature. It is in the league after five rounds that United remain among the frontrunners with Liverpool, which plays at Preston next in the League Cup.

United also lost its opening game in the group stage of the Champions League last week against Young Boys. “We know it’s going to be a long, long journey all season,” Solskjaer said. “Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League. We have got loads of games.”

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Chelsea advanced by beating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties, with Reece James scoring the decisive spot kick. The game was tied at 1-1 through 90 minutes after Cameron Archer canceled out Chelsea’s opener from Timo Werner’s header from James’ cross that was the German’s first goal in 11 games.

Chelsea will play Southampton in the fourth round. Arsenal will host Leeds after beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0. Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty in the 11th minute was not built on until the final 13 minutes when substitute Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah wrapped up the victory over the third-tier side.

Tottenham will face another Premier League team away — Burnley — after ousting Wolverhampton. Tottenham survived a scare after blowing a 2-0 lead secured by Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele. Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence hauled Wolves level to force the game to penalties.

But Ruben Neves, Dendoncker and Conor Coady failed to score in the shootout as Tottenham won 3-2 on penalties. It was Nuno Espirito Santo’s second win at Wolves since leaving the club in the offseason, having also won in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Ademola Lookman scored his first goal as Leicester won 2-0 at second-tier Millwall, knocking in a rebound after Kelechi Iheanacho’s long-range shot was saved. Iheanacho added a late second goal to secure a meeting with Brighton in the next round.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Football West Ham United F.C. Manchester United League Cup Chelsea (Football) Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal (Football) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021: RCB Bowlers ‘Failed To Show Courage With The Ball,’ Says Angry Virat Kohli

IPL 2021: RCB Bowlers ‘Failed To Show Courage With The Ball,’ Says Angry Virat Kohli

IPL 2021: CSK Vs KKR: Varun Chakravarthy Poses Big Threat For Chennai Super Kings

Bundesliga: Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich Shine In Bayern Munich’s Win Over Furth

‘CSK Batsmen Learnt Lessons From IPL 2020 Mistakes’ Says Bowling Coach Eric Simmons

Brazil Call Up Eight Premier League Players For World Cup Qualifiers Next Month

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Smriti Mandhana Happy To Get Runs, Plays Down No-Ball Controversy

Archery World Cup: Indian Compound Teams Lose In Finals, Settle For Silver

MS Dhoni Says CSK Players 'Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities' After Win Over RCB In IPL

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Sports

IPL 2021, RCB Vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Humble Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2021, RCB Vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Humble Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eduardo Camavinga Has Got Everything One Needs To Play For Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti

Eduardo Camavinga Has Got Everything One Needs To Play For Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti

Napoli's Victor Osimhen Has All The Qualities Of A Modern Striker

Napoli's Victor Osimhen Has All The Qualities Of A Modern Striker

Watch Controversial Australia Women Vs India Women No-ball: VIDEO And Reactions

Watch Controversial Australia Women Vs India Women No-ball: VIDEO And Reactions

Read More from Outlook

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

PTI / Three-time winners CSK endured their worst outing last season, a far cry from the manner in which they are dominating in this IPL edition.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement