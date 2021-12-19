Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Lakshya Sen After World Championships 2021 Bronze, ‘I’m Not Very Satisfied With Semifinal Show’

The 20-year-old Lakshya Sen lost to compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the semifinal on Saturday to settle for a bronze medal. Sen won the first game against Srikanth before losing the momentum in the final two games.

Lakshya Sen After World Championships 2021 Bronze, ‘I’m Not Very Satisfied With Semifinal Show’
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates after defeating China's Zhao Jun Peng in BWF World Championships 2021. | AP

Trending

Lakshya Sen After World Championships 2021 Bronze, ‘I’m Not Very Satisfied With Semifinal Show’
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T17:10:44+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 5:10 pm

Not satisfied with a bronze medal in his maiden World Championships, Lakshya Sen has vowed to go for the gold next time, even as the young shuttler trains his eyes on the All England Championships and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

BWF World Championships Final Live Blog  | News

The 20-year-old from Almora signed off with a creditable bronze after losing an extremely close semifinal 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 to seasoned compatriot Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday.

“It has been a long tournament and it is difficult to take such a loss when you are so close. I, at least, got a bronze, but I am not happy. I’m not very satisfied with the performance in the semifinals,” Sen, who squandered a slender 15-13 lead in the decider, told PTI.

“I played a lot of good matches, faced some tough opponents, even in the semifinal it was a close match, it could have gone in anybody's favour. The medal is something to look forward to... next time I will go for the gold.”

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

With this medal, Sen joined his mentor -- the legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) -- as the Indian medal winners at the showpiece.

“It is a good thing that in my first world championship, I made it to the semifinals and joined Prakash sir but I am looking forward to winning many more medals and events like him. Especially, I want to win the All England Championships, like him.

“The bronze medal is a big confidence booster for me, it is a stepping stone for future tournaments.”

Talking about the semifinal, Sen said: “It was a close match overall. In the last game, I made few mistakes in the end and he managed to pull out some quick points, which gave him the advantage. I could have done some things better but it was his day.”

Ahead of the semifinals, Sen played some tough matches during the week with two out of the three contests stretching to three games, including a gruelling quarterfinal against China's Zhao Jun Peng.

“It is hard to recover when you play three setters. The semifinal was also a physical battle. He had an easy quarterfinal compared to me, but it is a game where you have to give your best.” Sen played with a strapped shoulder and a bandaged knee and he said he is looking forward to fix all his niggles during the break.

“I had hurt my knee at Hylo Open when I had dived, there was pain but I managed it well. The shoulder was strapped as a safety measure as we have to play a lot of smashes during the rallies and, in slow conditions, it can be difficult. So I will fix all the niggles during the break,” he said.

Sen said he is looking to get back to training to prepare for next year when big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games are scheduled. “I'm looking to get back to training after the assured break. The season starts with the India Open and then Syed Modi for me.

“All the big tournaments such as CWG, Asiad, All England are lined up next year and I am looking forward to do well in these events.” Sen entered the top 20 this year and he is now eyeing to break into the elite top 10 bracket.

“After this tournament, I am hoping to reach world No. 16 or 17, that would be good thing for me, so next target will be to break into top 10 next year,” he signed off. 

Tags

PTI Lakshya Sen Srikanth Kidambi B Sai Praneeth Prakash Padukone Spain Badminton Badminton World Championships BWF World Championships 2022 Commonwealth Games All England Badminton Championships Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew, Live Scores, World Badminton Championship Final: History Beckons India's Srikanth

Year In Review 2021: From Gabba Cricket Test Win To Tokyo Olympics Hockey Bronze - 10 Memorable Moments For India

Ashes Hit By Covid As Journalist Who Interviewed Dawid Malan Tests Positive

Ronaldo, Former Brazil And Real Madrid Football Great, Buys Second Division Club Cruzeiro

SA Vs IND: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara Banks On Fast Bowlers In Tests Against South Africa

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Second Place After Thrilling Draw Against FC Goa

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Aims For Historic Gold - Watch live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United

Barcelona Vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22: Late Nico Gonzalez Strike Give Barca Much-Needed Win

Barcelona Vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22: Late Nico Gonzalez Strike Give Barca Much-Needed Win

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England (82/4) Need 386, Australia Aim 9th Straight Day-Night Test Win On Day 5 - Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England (82/4) Need 386, Australia Aim 9th Straight Day-Night Test Win On Day 5 - Highlights

BWF World Championships 2021: Srikanth Kidmabi Survives Lakshya Sen Test To Enter Final

BWF World Championships 2021: Srikanth Kidmabi Survives Lakshya Sen Test To Enter Final

Read More from Outlook

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live scores of the world badminton championship 2021, men's singles final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. First world final for both players.

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Vivek Menezes / How has Goa changed over the years from quaint town to boom town? What is in store for this tourism hot spot? On Goa Liberation Day, we take a close look.

Advertisement