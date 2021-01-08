Lakers' Winning Streak Ended, 76ers Fall To Nets In NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers' four-game winning streak was snapped in the NBA on Thursday, while the Philadelphia 76ers also fell. (More Sports News)

Despite a double-double of 27 points and 12 assists from LeBron James, the Lakers were beaten by the San Antonio Spurs 118-109.

Anthony Davis also had 23 points and 10 rebounds, but the Lakers slipped to 6-3.

LaMarcus Aldridge posted a game-high 28 points for the Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge (28 PTS) and the @spurs win on the road in LA.



DeMar DeRozan: 19 PTS, 8 AST

Dejounte Murray: 18 PTS, 8 REB

LeBron James: 27 PTS, 12 AST pic.twitter.com/P99bhgFuYC — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021

After five straight wins, the 76ers fell to a 122-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Joel Embiid had a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers (7-2).

The Nets were without Kevin Durant (quarantine) and Kyrie Irving (personal reasons), but Caris LeVert posted 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as they improved to 5-4.

Lillard lifts Trail Blazers, Doncic dominates

Damian Lillard's 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists saw the Portland Trail Blazers past the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-117.

Damian Lillard connects from way downtown to cap his 26-point 1st half for the @trailblazers on League Pass. pic.twitter.com/o0tYKLk0Ry — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021

Luka Doncic dominated with 38 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks overcame the Denver Nuggets 124-117 after overtime.

Andre Drummond had a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Memphis Grizzlies 94-90.

Terrible Timberwolves

After back-to-back wins to start the season, the Timberwolves have suffered six straight losses. Malik Beasley struggled against the Trail Blazers, going three-of-13 from the field for 12 points in 28 minutes.

Cool Jokic

Nikola Jokic forced overtime for the Nuggets against the Mavericks with a long two. He finished with 38 points and 11 rebounds in the overtime loss.

Nikola Jokic buries the stepback jumper to force overtime on TNT.@dallasmavs 109@nuggets 109 pic.twitter.com/gIFUqI66pL — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021

Thursday's results

Brooklyn Nets 122-109 Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers 94-90 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 135-117 Minnesota Timberwolves

San Antonio Spurs 118-109 Los Angeles Lakers

Dallas Mavericks 124-117 Denver Nuggets

Clippers at Warriors

The Los Angeles Clippers (6-3) and Golden State Warriors (4-4) meet for the second time in three days on Friday. The Clippers claimed a 108-101 victory on Wednesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine