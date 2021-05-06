Kyrie Irving And Nets Fined By NBA For Violating Media Rules

May 06, 2021
Poshan
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have each been fined $35,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access.

Omnisport 06 May 2021
The NBA imposed a $50,000 fine on Irving.
AP Photo
2021-05-06T09:28:40+05:30

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have each been fined $35,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access. (More Sports News)

The NBA announced the sanction on Wednesday following Irving's repeated refusal to participate in post-game media availability.

It is not the first time Nets star and 2016 NBA champion Irving has been fined this season.

Irving and the Nets were fined $25,000 each by the NBA in December for violating the league's media access rules.

Brooklyn's Irving paid a high price for attending what reportedly was a family birthday in January.

The NBA imposed a $50,000 fine on Irving, who according to TMZ and widespread reports attended a large family birthday celebration while not wearing a mask – in contravention of the league's coronavirus protocols.

Irving was also forced to sacrifice his salary for the games he missed while quarantining, which reportedly amounted to $816,898.

In 2020-21, Irving has averaged 27.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, boasting a career-best field-goal percentage of 50.0.

The Nets (43-23) are second in the Eastern Conference, one-and-a-half games behind the Philadelphia 76ers (44-21).

