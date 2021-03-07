Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021: Complete Fixtures And Squad List For Two-time Champions KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have endured fifth-placed finishes in the last two seasons after three back-to-back appearances in the play-offs. The two-time champions even witnessed a change of guard, with England skipper Eoin Morgan taking over the reins from India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. (More Cricket News)

There were signs of improvement under the new captain, but they still finished outside the play-off bracket in the UAE. And after promising buys in the auction, KKR will hope a good season in 2021.

READ: IPL Returns Home - Complete Schedule

Their season starts with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 11, 2021. They completed a league double over the David Warner-led outfit, winning the first match by seven wickets, then producing a Super Over thriller in the return leg.

Check KKR's IPL 2021 fixtures here:

1 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3rd match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 11 (11). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 5th match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 13 (Tuesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

3 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 10th match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 18 (Sunday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

4 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 15th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21 (Wednesday). Time 7:30 PM IST.

5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 18th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 24 (Saturday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

6 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 21st match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 26 (Monday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

7 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 25th match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 29 (Thursday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 30th match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 3 (Monday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

9 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, 35th match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 8 (Saturday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

10 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 39th match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 10 (Monday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

11 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 41st match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 12 (Wednesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

12 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 45th match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 15 (Saturday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

13 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 49th match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 18 (Tuesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 52nd match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 21 (Friday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.



Check KKR full squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna

Latest recruits: Shakib Al Hasan (INR 3.20 Cr), Sheldon Jackson (INR 20 L), Vaibhav Arora (INR 20 L), Karun Nair (INR 50 L), Harbhajan Singh (INR 2 Cr), Ben Cutting (INR 75 L), Venkatesh Iyer (INR 20 L), Pawan Negi (INR 50 L).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine