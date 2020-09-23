KKR Vs MI: IPL Showcases Andre Russell Video, Gets Trolled With Hardik Pandya Knock - WATCH

As in the past seasons, the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) star Andre Russell remains one of the players to look out for in the Indian Premier League (IPL). And on Wednesday, the West Indies all-rounder will take the field for the first time in this edition of the world's premier T20 cricket league. The occasion - KKR vs Mumbai Indians (MI). Ring a bell?

Full Coverage | Cricket News

Russell, 32, is a box office draw for KKR having averaged 56.7 with the bat last year. He made 510 runs in 2019, of which 85.5 percent were made from boundaries. That was the biggest percentage for those to have made at least 20 runs.

That's just the appetiser. Those who witnessed his many onslaughts, especially the one he summoned against Mumbai Indians, will agree that Russell in the man. Well, the IPL seemed to agree with that. And hours before the blockbuster KKX vs MI at Abu Dhabi, IPL shared a video, asking "How many of you remember this Russell Mania at Eden Gardens - 80*(40) against #MumbaiIndians?

How many of you remember this Russell Mania at Eden Gardens - 80*(40) against #MumbaiIndians ?



What does Dre Russ have in store for #KKR today?



ðÂÂÂÂ½ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ï¸ÂÂhttps://t.co/Xbl8WHGVHM #Dream11IPL #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/0C4EHFOvB4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020

Bhool gye kya usi match m kungfu pandya ka tufan aaya tha bsdk ...91(34) — Ankit Sharma..MI45ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ (@Beast_akkian) September 23, 2020

how many of you remember Russell's golden duck last season vs Mumbai...MumbaiðÂÂ¥° — Rohitram (@rohitramm27) September 23, 2020

How many of you remember pandya's blast 91 on that same night — sanyam (@sanyambagde) September 23, 2020

If you don't or missed it, here's the footage:

For your benefit, here's Hardik Pandya's reply to that Russell knock.

By the way, in this fixture last year, KKR beat MI by 34 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Put into by MI captain Rohit Sharma, KKR scored a mammoth 232/2 with Russell scoring 80 off 40. In reply, MI could manage only 198. But Hardik won the hearts with a 34-ball 91.

So, what to expect tonight?

It will be grace and strength on one side and poise and killer instinct on the other when a revamped KKR take on MI, who have once again faltered in the beginning of the IPL.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine