August 23, 2020
Corona
Kei Nishikori A Major Doubt For US Open After Second Positive Coronavirus Test

Kei Nishikori remains in isolation in Florida after being informed he still has COVID-19, so is a big doubt for the US Open

Omnisport 22 August 2020
Kei Nishikori
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-08-22T22:05:45+05:30

Kei Nishikori has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time just over a week before the US Open begins.

The former world number four withdrew from the Western and Southern Open in New York after contracting COVID-19.

Nishikori may be forced to miss the second gram slam of the year, which starts at Flushing Meadows on August 31, after discovering he still has the virus.

The 2014 US Open runner-up posted on social media: "Just a little update, I just took another COVID test and am still positive.

"I have very minimal symptoms and am staying in full isolation in Florida.

"The next test will be early next week at which time we will update you with more information."

Nishikori will need to return two negative tests in order to enter the bubble in New York.

Kei Nishikori Tennis Coronavirus US Open Grand Slam

