Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Justin Langer Hails David Warner's Work Ethic And Hunger For Runs

David Warner had been short of game time and runs over the past 12 months but made a welcome return to form with 89 not out against West Indies in the T20 World Cup match on Saturday.

Justin Langer Hails David Warner's Work Ethic And Hunger For Runs
Australia opener David Warner in action during the T20 World Cup match between Australia and the West Indies in Abu Dhabi, UAE on November 6. | AP

Trending

Justin Langer Hails David Warner's Work Ethic And Hunger For Runs
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T15:49:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 3:49 pm

Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday hailed explosive opener David Warner's work ethic and hunger for runs, saying he was never in doubt about his ability to come good in the ongoing T20 World Cup despite struggling for form ahead of the tournament. (More Cricket News)

HIGHLIGHTS POINTS 

The 35-year-old Warner had been short of game time and runs over the past 12 months but made a welcome return to form on Saturday, smashing an unbeaten 89 -- the highest score by an Australian at a T20 World Cup -- in the eight-wicket victory against the West Indies.

"He (Warner) is literally elite fit. He's always fit, but he's at a different level at the moment and that tells me ... you don't just flick a switch and become fit, you've got to work very hard at his age," Langer said.

"You saw the way he played, ran between the wickets in hot conditions, and that's a great tribute to his professionalism and how hungry he is to keep playing great cricket," he was quoted as saying to Cricket Australia.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Having Warner back to his best can make the Australians a difficult proposition for any opponent in the knockout stage.

Australia qualified for the semifinals as Group 1 runners-up on the basis of a better net run rate than South Africa, who ended third and got eliminated from the tournament despite beating Group 1 leader England on Saturday.

England, Australia, and South Africa ended with eight points each and the top two in the table were decided on the basis of net run rate.

Langer and his friend Matthew Hayden, who forged one of cricket's best opening partnerships, will become enemies for a likely semifinal clash between Australia and Pakistan. Hayden is currently the batting coach of Pakistan.

Pakistan have been the dominant team of the tournament and they are likely to finish Group 2 winners -- if they beat minnows Scotland -- which will set them up against Australia in the semifinals.

"We've been back and forth messaging throughout the tournament. He's (Hayden) really enjoying (coaching Pakistan's batters). No insights though, we've been keeping business to business," Langer said.

"It's going to be good to see him because I haven't seen him for a long time. There's lots of relationships in cricket, but when it comes to Thursday night, we'll put our friendships down for three hours and we'll get down to business so it should be good fun."

Langer and Hayden opened the batting together in 113 Test innings, smashing 5655 runs at an average 51.88 during a golden era of Australian cricket.

Tags

PTI Justin Langer David Warner Abu Dhabi Cricket Sports T20 World Cup Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Raul de Tomas Replaces Injured Ansu Fati In Spain Squad

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Raul de Tomas Replaces Injured Ansu Fati In Spain Squad

T20 World Cup: Loss Vs South Africa Keeps England Grounded, Says Mark Wood

South Africa's T20 World Cup Exit Is Bitter Pill To Swallow, Says Mark Boucher

AFG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: India's Fate In Jeopardy; Afghanistan Tottering At 56/4 Against New Zealand

Kagiso Rabada Joins Hat-trick Club In ICC T20 World Cup - Check Complete List

Mexican Grand Prix: Mercedes 1-2 As Valtteri Bottas Takes F1 Pole Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton

Bhaskar Bhatt Set To Become Senior Women's Boxing Team's Head Coach

India Vs Afghanistan 'Fixed'? Harbhajan Singh Calls Pakistani Social Media Users ‘Nonsense’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski Scores In Bayern Munich Victory For 60th Goal Of 2021

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski Scores In Bayern Munich Victory For 60th Goal Of 2021

T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh, Afghanistan Assured Super-12 Entry; West Indies, Sri Lanka To Play First Round

T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh, Afghanistan Assured Super-12 Entry; West Indies, Sri Lanka To Play First Round

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Go Down In Semifinals

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Go Down In Semifinals

Norwich City Fire Manager Daniel Farke Despite First Win Of Season

Norwich City Fire Manager Daniel Farke Despite First Win Of Season

Read More from Outlook

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

Vikas Pathak / The BJP’s first national executive meet after the pandemic held in blended mode – with 125 delegates attending at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital and state delegates, including Chief Ministers, attending online

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Outlook Web Desk / Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a press conference levelled allegations of kidnapping on NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He said that Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan, the son of Shahrukh Khan.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: IND's Fate In Jeopardy; AFG 56/4 Vs NZ

T20 World Cup, LIVE: IND's Fate In Jeopardy; AFG 56/4 Vs NZ

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand will enter the T20 World Cup semifinals if they beat Afghanistan. An Afghan win will help India and bring net run rate into play.

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Harish Manav / In Punjab, petrol will now cost Rs 95 per litre and diesel Rs 83.75 per litre. A decision in this regard was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Advertisement