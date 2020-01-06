January 06, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Jurgen Klopp Praises Takumi Minamino's 'Outstanding' Liverpool Debut

Jurgen Klopp Praises Takumi Minamino's 'Outstanding' Liverpool Debut

Takumi Minamino's first appearance for Liverpool pleased manager Jurgen Klopp

Omnisport 06 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Jurgen Klopp Praises Takumi Minamino's 'Outstanding' Liverpool Debut
Jurgen Klopp
File Photo
Jurgen Klopp Praises Takumi Minamino's 'Outstanding' Liverpool Debut
outlookindia.com
2020-01-06T12:34:49+0530

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Takumi Minamino's "outstanding" debut for the club in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton on Sunday. (More Football News)

A January arrival from Salzburg, Minamino started for a youthful Liverpool in the victory at Anfield.

Klopp liked what he saw from the 24-year-old Japan international as Curtis Jones' 71st-minute stunner put the European champions into the fourth round.

"Super. Outstanding. Exactly the player we wanted, exactly the player we wished for," he told a news conference.

"In your first game in a team that you don't know, if it's a settled team it's already difficult, this team we threw on the pitch with more or less two sessions together and then showing this kind of game understanding, [his] football skills are exceptional, attitude is outstanding, leading the chasing pack so often in different situations.

"It was a nice add on to have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back because he looked pretty lively when he came on, trains only two days now and that's why he didn't start.

"But yeah it was super."

Liverpool, who are 13 points clear at the top, are next in action with a trip to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Next Story >>

Four-Day Test A Conspiracy Against Asian Teams, BCCI Boss Sourav Gangully Will Not Let It Happen: Shoaib Akhtar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Takumi Minamino Jurgen Klopp Liverpool, England Liverpool Liverpool Vs Everton FA Cup Merseyside Derby Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos