Jurgen Klopp Enjoyed 'Absolutely Special' Premier League Trophy Presentation

Jurgen Klopp enjoyed the "absolutely special" presentation as Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday.

Liverpool recorded a thrilling 5-3 victory over Chelsea at Anfield before being presented the trophy after winning their first league title in 30 years.

While no fans were in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, families were allowed in to watch the trophy lift.

Klopp said it was a memorable moment, while also praising his team's performance.

"Absolutely special ... we don't compare as we haven't won it before," the Liverpool manager told a news conference.

"It could have been better [and] we know that and it could have been worse if we had not won … these boys are so special.

"I couldn't be more proud of them throwing in a performance like this on the pitch in an open game, obviously, but nice, nice goals. Incredible goals, super football in moments and I loved the game so we could enjoy so far and will enjoy the rest of the night."

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were on the scoresheet in Liverpool's win.

Klopp added: "It was absolutely great, absolutely great. It made it even more special that the families could be in the stadium. They were not allowed for the game, but for the trophy lift it was allowed.

"We knew they were in the stadium, but because of the lights we didn't see them, but I knew my family – which I didn't see for a pretty long time – was here which made it even more special because you want to share these moments with loved ones. All my loved ones were around me with the players, the staff and the people I work with. My family means a lot to me, so it was really, really special in that moment. I loved the moment – and the boys did.

"It's strange, you stand on a stage and there is nobody – not nobody, but not as many as you would imagine in a situation like that – but I have to say, the people who organised it made the best of it.

"If it would have been the last game – win today and we are champions – then we wouldn't have had the opportunity to go on the Kop. I was never on the Kop before, it was pretty special and I think it makes sense in the moment when the people are not in that we use the Kop to celebrate it with them together in our hearts. It was really good."