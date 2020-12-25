Jose Mourinho: Tottenham Hotspur Don't Have Easy Run After 'Big Six' Clashes

Jose Mourinho does not believe Tottenham are heading into an easier run of Premier League fixtures after a string of tough encounters with fellow 'big six' sides. (More Football News)

Spurs faced Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in successive top-flight games across November and December, taking seven points in the process, before facing Liverpool after a trip to Crystal Palace.

Mourinho's side followed a defeat to the Premier League champions by losing against Leicester City – who finished fifth last season – on Sunday, leaving them sixth in the table and six points off top.

The back-to-back reverses mean Spurs are in danger of losing three straight Premier League games for the first time since November 2012 under Andre Villas-Boas.

But although four of Spurs' next five league outings will be against teams who went into Christmas Day in the bottom half, Mourinho is not expecting an easy ride.

Asked if the 'big six' will break away from the rest of the Premier League and whether Wolves, their opponents on Sunday, will be added to that group, Mourinho said: "I believe so but it's very hard in this league to have consistent runs, because every game is very difficult.

"We were in a period where we had to play against the considered top six teams, we got them all in a row, and now some people will say we are going to get an easier run of matches.

"What is easier? Going to Wolves, playing Fulham and Aston Villa is easier? It's not easier. We should be very happy [with where we are], and not sad with that, because it's a fantastic league, I believe."

5 - José Mourinho has reached the League Cup semi-finals for the fifth time in his career, with the Portuguese manager going on to win the competition on each of the previous four occasions (2004-05, 2006-07, 2014-15 and 2016-17). Sign. #STOTOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2020

Spurs will be without Giovani Lo Celso during their festive fixtures, but Mourinho is confident captain Harry Kane will be able to play a full part after overcoming a knock at the start of December.

Kane, who started the EFL Cup quarter-final win at Stoke on Wednesday, needs one more goal to become just the fourth Englishman to reach double figures in seven straight Premier League campaigns, after Michael Owen, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.

"Gio will not be fit," said Mourinho. "I really don't know [how long he will be out]. He will not be playing in this period of Christmas, New Year's, that's for sure.

"I hope that [Kane] plays all of the next matches again. The next match is Sunday. I believe that a player like him that works well, takes good care of himself with a great professional life, I believe that he will be ready to play against Wolves."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine