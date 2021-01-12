Jose Mourinho Takes Dig At Mesut Ozil And Rules Out Harry Winks Exit

Jose Mourinho made a sharp quip in response to Mesut Ozil's dig at Tottenham and says there is no chance Harry Winks will be allowed to leave this month. (More Football News)

Ozil on Monday stated in a Twitter question and answer session he would rather retire than sign for Arsenal's fierce rivals Spurs.

Tottenham boss Mourinho had a short, sharp reaction to the out-of-favour former Germany international's social media post in a news conference ahead of the London derby at Fulham on Wednesday.

"Who told him that Tottenham would be interested in signing him?" the Portuguese, who coached Ozil at Real Madrid, said after rubbishing a link with Stuttgart winger Nicolas Gonzalez.

Mourinho also denied Winks could be on the move amid reports that the midfielder wants a switch to Spain, with Valencia said to be interested in a loan deal for the England international.

He said on Tuesday: "What do I have to say to stop with this talk? I said already that he's going nowhere. When I say he's going nowhere, what more do you want me to say?

"He played the last matches. He didn't play the last one because it was a chance to let players like Gedson [Fernandes] get minutes. Tomorrow he's selected again. If someone's talking to other clubs I'd say don't waste your time."

Spurs were due to face Aston Villa in midweek, but it was announced on Monday they will head to Craven Cottage instead due to a coronavirus outbreak in Dean Smith's squad.

Tottenham had a clash with Fulham called off at the end of last month at the eleventh hour as a result of positive tests returned at the South-West London club.

Mourinho, who has not decided whether Erik Lamela will feature after his breach of COVID-19 protocols, has no problem with the change of schedule in the circumstances.

"The biggest impact is to have matches postponed. The changes of the order of the matches, the impact is minimum because in the end you have to play 19 matches at home and 19 away, you have to play two matches against every team.

"If this will help the Premier League to end properly I think it is a solution we all have to accept as a positive solution."

