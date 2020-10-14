John Reid, New Zealand Cricket Great, Dies At 92

John Reid, the New Zealand cricketing great and the country’s oldest surviving Test player, has died in Auckland, aged 92.

Reid, regarded as one of the world’s best all-rounders during his heyday in the fifties and early sixties, captained his country in 34 Tests including, most notably, New Zealand’s first three victories.

The first, against the West Indies at Auckland in 1956, broke a winless streak of 26 years for the New Zealand team. The second and third both came during New Zealand’s drawn series in South Africa in 1961-62.

Reid was a hard-hitting right batsman and a brisk seam bowler who played 58 Tests, scoring 3428 runs at 33.28, while taking 85 wickets at 33.35. Of his six Test centuries, the highest was 142 against South Africa at Johannesburg, in the Boxing Day Test of 1961.

Reid's quality was no less than a Chris Cairns, who dominated world cricket, especially in the limited overs variety.

As a 19-year-old, John Reid made his Test debut at Manchester on the 1949 tour of England, scoring 50 and 25; before standing in to keep wicket in the fourth and final Test, during which he scored 93 in his team’s second innings.

He was the only surviving member of the famous 49ers.

A REAL ALL-ROUNDER

Following the 1965 tour of England, John Reid retired but returned to the United Kingdom only a few weeks later to captain the Rest of the World in two matches against England at Scarborough and Lord’s.

He was later a New Zealand selector, manager, and an ICC match referee.

Born in Auckland, and educated at Hutt Valley High School in Wellington, Reid played 246 first-class games, scoring 16128 runs at 41.35, including 39 centuries, while taking 466 wickets at 22.60.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White hailed John Reid as a colossus of New Zealand cricket in the post-war era, a player who led from the front in all three disciplines, and carried the hopes of his team, more or less, on his own broad shoulders.

“John R Reid was New Zealand cricket’s Colin Meads,” White said. “He was, and will remain, a household name in this country, having helped pave the way for everything that has come in his wake.

“Our thoughts and respect are with his family at this time": wife Norli; children Alison, Richard and Ann, and his grandchildren, Oliver, Megan, Christina and Angus.

“NZC will acknowledge and mark John’s wonderful life and career at an appropriate time.”

A private family service will be held for Reid, and a memorial service at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is being planned.

(With inputs from New Zealand Cricket)

