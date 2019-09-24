Poshan
﻿
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of India-South Africa Test Series, Replaced By Umesh Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of India national cricket team's upcoming Test series Vs South Africa due to injury. He will be replaced by Umesh Yadav.

PTI 24 September 2019
Jasprit Bumrah is suffering from a stress fracture in his lower back.
AP
2019-09-24T17:16:42+0530

India national cricket team's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back and was replaced by Umesh Yadav.

(Cricket News)

The three-match series will begin in Visakhapatnam from October 2.

"The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah’s replacement," the BCCI said in a release.

Bumrah was not part of the Twenty20 series which ended in a 1-1 draw.

India's revised squad: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Shubman Gill.

