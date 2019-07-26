Japan Open Badminton: Sai Praneeth Coasts Past Tommy Sugiarto To Book Semifinal Spot

Ace Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth progressed into the semifinals of the ongoing Japan Open, after defeating Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto, 21-12, 21-15, in the quarterfinals on July 26.

Praneeth wrapped up both sets in 36 minutes, easily coasting past Sugiarto.

The 26-year-old won a total of 42 points, compared to his opponent's 27. Earlier on July 25, Praneeth defeated Japan's Kanta Tesuneyama to enter the quarterfinals.

Praneeth has also become the first-ever Indian male to reach the last four of the Japan Open in Tokyo. It is also his second semifinal appearance of the 2019 tour.

Later on today, PV Sindhu will be facing bitter rival Akane Yamaguchi in quarterfinals of the Japan Open, after defeating Aya Ohori, 11-21, 21-10, 21-13. The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action against Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.

(ANI Inputs)