Japan Open Badminton: Sai Praneeth Coasts Past Tommy Sugiarto To Book Semifinal Spot

Sai Praneeth won 42 points in his Japan Open quarterfinal clash against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto, as he wrapped up the match in 36 minutes.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2019
Sai Praneeth has also become the first-ever Indian male to reach the last four of the Japan Open in Tokyo.
Ace Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth progressed into the semifinals of the ongoing Japan Open, after defeating Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto, 21-12, 21-15, in the quarterfinals on July 26.

Praneeth wrapped up both sets in 36 minutes, easily coasting past Sugiarto.

The 26-year-old won a total of 42 points, compared to his opponent's 27. Earlier on July 25, Praneeth defeated Japan's Kanta Tesuneyama to enter the quarterfinals.

ALSO READ: Japan Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth Enter Quarterfinals; HS Prannoy Loses

Praneeth has also become the first-ever Indian male to reach the last four of the Japan Open in Tokyo. It is also his second semifinal appearance of the 2019 tour. 

Later on today, PV Sindhu will be facing bitter rival Akane Yamaguchi in quarterfinals of the Japan Open, after defeating Aya Ohori, 11-21, 21-10, 21-13. The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action against Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.

(ANI Inputs)

