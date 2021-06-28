T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 To Be Shifted To UAE, Confirms BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in India will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (More Cricket News)

It was earlier reported that the T20 tournament will be held in UAE, soon after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is expected to start on October 17.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed the development.

"We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly told PTI.

The ICC, at the start of the month, had given BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform whether India could host the marquee event considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.

This was after the pandemic forced the postponement of IPL, the second part of which is also being held in the UAE in September-October.

Meanwhile, the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is expected to be held between September 15 to October 15, featuring as many as 10 double-headers.

The BCCI last month said that the remaining 31 matches, including playoffs, of the suspended popular T20 tournament, will be completed in the UAE.

It was suspended on May 4.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine