Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  It's A Bird..It's A Plane..It's Harmanpreet Kaur – Watch Indian Women Cricketer's One-Handed Catch

It's A Bird..It's A Plane..It's Harmanpreet Kaur – Watch Indian Women Cricketer's One-Handed Catch

Harmanpreet Kaur took an extraordinary catch in Indian women's cricket team's defeat to West Indies in their recent ODI match at Antigua.

Neelav Chakravarti 03 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
It's A Bird..It's A Plane..It's Harmanpreet Kaur – Watch Indian Women Cricketer's One-Handed Catch
Harmanpreet Kaur caught West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor's attempted boundary crashing six.
Twitter
It's A Bird..It's A Plane..It's Harmanpreet Kaur – Watch Indian Women Cricketer's One-Handed Catch
outlookindia.com
2019-11-03T08:39:08+0530

The Indian women's national cricket team recently went down against West Indies in the opening ODI of the three-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. It was a close encounter, with both sides aiming for a win. The hosts won by a run, but the visitors had a few bright spots in their defeat. Priya Punia and Jemimah Rodrigues shone while batting. It was Harmanpreet Kaur, who caught the highlight reel, with a brilliant one-handed catch at long on.

Windies captain Stefanie Taylor looked set to reach her ton as she smashed a six via a Ekta Bisht delivery. But out of nowwhere, came Harmanpreet, who leaped and caught the ball in 'Superman-esque' style with her left hand.

The home side finished at 225 for seven, with India unable to reach the target and finishing at 224 for seven in 59 overs. 

India put in a good fight against West Indies, but it just wasn't enough. Punia scored 75 off 107 balls, registering a 78-run partnership with Rodrigues. Punam Raut and Mithali Raj contributed to the runs. But it Windies bowler, Anisa Mohammed who turned the tide. Notching five wickets, she led her side to a one-run win in a heroic manner.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Neelav Chakravarti Cricket Sports
Next Story : Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich: Jerome Boateng Red Proves Costly As Pressure Grows On Niko Kovac
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement