August 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  It Is The End Of An Era: Fans, Legends React As MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket

It Is The End Of An Era: Fans, Legends React As MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket

MS Dhoni's retirement has led to tributes from India greats, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Outlook Web Bureau 15 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
It Is The End Of An Era: Fans, Legends React As MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket
MS Dhoni
File Photo
It Is The End Of An Era: Fans, Legends React As MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket
outlookindia.com
2020-08-15T22:22:12+05:30

Former India captain Mahendra Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15. (More Cricket News)

Everyone expected the decision to come sooner than later, but when it arrived, it did with its share of shock and awe. After all, Dhoni will never wear India colours in a competitive match.

READ: Dhoni Retires From International Cricket

Having established himself as a cricketing demi-god, the 39-year-old left in his own terms. He will be missed.

Here are some reactions:

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly termed the moment as "the end of an era."

"What a player he has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game," the former India captain said, adding "his batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one. He has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country. He will finish with no regrets on the field. An outstanding career; I wish him the best in life."

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni, Helicoptering India's Cause

Batting Sachin Tendulkar, the lone batsman to hit 100 international centuries, hailed the "immense contribution" Dhoni has made to Indian cricket.

"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni," Tendulkar posted on Twitter.

Fellow India great Virender Sehwag highlighted Dhoni's coolness under pressure as crucial to his longevity at the top of international cricket.

"To have a player like him, Mission Impossible…Players will come and go but there won't be a calmer man like him," Sehwag wrote.

ALSO READ: Mahendra Singh Dhoni - World’s Envy, India’s Pride

"Dhoni with his connect (sic) with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers."

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020
Suresh Raina, 33, added his own tribute on Instagram, in a post in which he confirmed he too is stepping away from international cricket.

ALSO READ: Raina Announces Retirement From International Cricket

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India," he wrote.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan added simply: "Captain. Leader. Legend. Thanks Mahi bhai for everything you have done for the country!"

Ravichandran Ashwin said the memories of his triumphs alongside Dhoni will forever stay with him.

He wrote: "The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country.

"The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni."

Celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle recited a famous poem:

And fans too have their say:

Dhoni, an explosive batsman and quality wicketkeeper, also won the World Twenty20 in 2007 and helped his team ascend to the top of the Test rankings.

He last played for his country in the July 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand at Old Trafford.

 

 

 

 

Next Story >>

MS Dhoni, Helicoptering India's Cause: Legendary Cricket Captain's Top ODI Innings

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Dhoni Retirement Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×