It Is A Big Responsibility To Captain Indian National Hockey Team: Harmanpreet Singh

After making his international debut for the Indian national hockey team in May 2015, Harmanpreet Singh is currently in the best phase of his career. The drag-flicker has been named as his team's captain for the Olympic Test event in Japan, where the Bharat Army will face Malaysia, New Zealand and hosts Japan from August 17 onwards.

"When I was told that I would be leading the team, it was a pleasant surprise. It is an honour and big responsibility. I am excited and looking forward to the challenge," said the reliable Indian player.

Speaking about the task ahead, he said, "We are well-prepared, having attended a special Goalkeepers Camp and Defenders Camp. We will be playing every match with the intent to win".

ALSO READ: No Surprises In India Women's Hockey Team For Tokyo 2020 Olympics Test Event

It is worth noting that Harmanpreet also won the FIH Junior Men's World Cup in 2016 with the India Colts. He was also one of the youngest in the squad for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, cementing his position slowly in the team.

With India, he has also won the silver medal at FIH Champions Trophy, himself winning the Rising Player of the Tournament.

"When I look back, I feel fortunate to have come into the Indian team at a time when there were stalwart players from whom I could learn a lot. Players like Sardar Singh and VR Raghunath had a positive impact on my nascent days in the Senior team and their guidance helped me soak up the pressures of International hockey," quipped Harmanpreet.