ISL Live Streaming, SC East Bengal FC Vs Kerala Blasters: How To Watch Match 35 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal will aim to bag their first win of the Indian Super League Season 7, when they take on each other at GMC Stadium, here on Sunday. (More Football News)



Both teams have conceded 10 goals in their five matches. While their respective defences seem to be vulnerable, their misfiring attacks are another huge concern. Kerala have had the lowest shots in the league (39) while the Kolkata side are second-lowest with 48.



Despite having good starts in games, both sides have failed to keep the momentum and dropped points from promising positions. Eight of the ten goals that both sides have conceded have come after the break, highlighting their second-half struggles.



Like Kerala, East Bengal too have a similar philosophy of maintaining possession and building play from the back. But despite dominating possession, creating chances has been quite a struggle for them as well.



Kerala have created the least chances in the league (31) while East Bengal are just above them with (36). They may have not picked up a point yet but East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler is confident in his side’s abilities and wants them to concentrate better.



All you need to know about the SC East Bengal FC Vs Kerala Blasters match:



Match: 35th match of ISL 2020-21 between SC East Bengal FC Vs Kerala Blasters

Date: December 20 (Sunday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.



Likely starting XIs:



SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana, Matti Steinman, Narayan Das; Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Anthony Pilkington.



Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Lalruatthara, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Rohit Kumar, Nongdamba Naorem, Gary Hooper, Facundo Pereyra.





