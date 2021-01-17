ISL Live Streaming, NorthEast United FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch Match 61 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Back-to-back defeats in the Indian Super League have seen Jamshedpur FC drop from the top-four slot. On the other had NorthEast United FC have been winless in their last seven games. They have parted ways with coach Gerard Nus who has been replaced by Khalid Jamil on an interim basis. (More Football News)



Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle doesn't feel his side’s recent slump is down to inconsistency and believes they have the character to bounce back as they face a struggling NorthEast United FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday.



There’s not much separating the two sides at the moment with seventh-placed Jamshedpur being a point above NEUFC after 13 points from 11 games. Jamshedpur will certainly fancy their chances against their opponents who are struggling for consistency.



Jamshedpur also boast a unique record against their opponents, going unbeaten in seven games while winning twice. But that doesn't give any reason for Coyle to take his opponents lightly.





All you need to know about the NorthEast United FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match:



Match: 61st match of ISL 2020-21 between NorthEast United FC Vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: January 17 (Sunday), 2021.

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa

Head-to-Head: The two sides have 7 times. Jamshedpur have won twice, while five matches have ended in a draw



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



Likely XIs:

Jamshedpur: TP Rehenesh; Joyner Lourenco, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis, Isaac Vanmalsawma.



NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Khumanthem Ninthoinganga Meetei, Luis Machado, Ashutosh Mehta, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Rochharzela

