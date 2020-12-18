ISL Live Streaming, NorthEast United FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch Match 32 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Buoyant NorthEast United will be keen to consolidate their place among the Indian Super League Season 7's frontrunners and extend their unbeaten streak when they lock horns with Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, on Friday. (More Football News)



If NEUFC manage to avoid a defeat against Jamshedpur, the Guwahati-based side would achieve their best-ever unbeaten run in history.



READ: All You Need To Know About ISL 2020-21



NorthEast will have to be wary of Jamshedpur striker Nerijus Valskis, who is currently the joint top-scorer alongside FC Goa's Igor Angulo.



Like NorthEast, Jamshedpur are heading into the game after successive draws. A win for Owen Coyle's men, placed seventh, could enhance their chances of making it into the top four.



Jamshedpur will miss the presence of the suspended midfielder Aitor Monroy, who picked up a red card in the previous game against Mumbai.



All you need to know about the NorthEast United FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match:



Match: 32nd match of ISL 2020-21 between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC

Date: December 18 (Friday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Goa



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check world wide coverage details HERE.



Likely XIs:



Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Nicholas Fitzgerald, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir; Amarjit Kiyam, Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Telem.



NorthEast United: Gurmeet (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia (C), Ninthoinganba Meetei, Idrissa Sylla, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado.



Squads:

NorthEast United FC: Goalkeepers - Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka; Defenders - Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan; Midfielders - Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela; Forwards - Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.



Head coach - Gerard Nus (Spain)



Jamshedpur FC: Goalkeepers - TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav; Defenders - Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua; Midfielders - Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Telem, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Kiyam, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Pukhrambam, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh; Forwards - Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela.



Head coach - Owen Columba Coyle (Scotland)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine