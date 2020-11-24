ISL Live Streaming, Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch Match 5 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 campaign with an intriguing clash against Jamshedpur FC. Intriguing, because their old boss Owen Coyle will be in the opposite dug-out when they take the field in the fifth match of the season, which is being held in Goa, behind closed doors. (More Football News)

Last season, Chennaiyin produced probably the most sensational fight back in the short history of ISL -- winning just two in the first ten, then unbeaten in the next eight outings to make the semi-finals and coming close to lifting the trophy for a record third time. Of course, ATK (now ATK Mohun Bagan) won the final 3-1. And orchestrating that stunning recovery was Coyle, who has since moved base.

So, the Scot knows too well how his former club operate. Then, there are players who followed their gaffer's path, including last season's golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis.

Jamshedpur, after a promising start, finished eighth in the league last season, conceding 35 goals. But they have reinforced their squad, just like others.

For Chennaiyin, the change was more drastic, making Rafael Crivellaro and Eli Sabia the only foreign recruits to remain in the stable. And under new boss Csaba Laszlo, this will be a new start for former champions.

Head-to-head:

This will be their seventh meeting in the ISL, with Chennaiyin leading the head-to-head record 2-1. Last time they met, Chennaiyin won 4-1 with Valskis himself scoring a brace.

Here's all you need to know about the Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match -- live streaming, TV listing, likely XIs and squads:

Match: Fifth match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Date: November 24 (Tuesday), 2020

Time: Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco, Goa.

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

All ISL 2020-21 match will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check world wide coverage details HERE.

Likely playing XIs:

Jamshedpur: TP Rahenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Narendar Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Sandip Mandi; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Telem, Alex Lima, Nicholas Fitzgerald; Nerijus Valskis

Chennaiyin: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Keisham, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves

Squads:

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers - TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav; Defenders - Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua; Midfielders - Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Telem, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Kiyam, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Pukhrambam, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh; Forwards - Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela.

Head coach - Owen Columba Coyle (Scotland)

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers - Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra; Defenders - Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Keisham, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji; Midfielders - Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Khangebam, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri; Forwards - Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali.

Head coach - Csaba Laszlo (Romanian–Hungarian)

Season recap:

In the season opener, 'defending champions' ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 with Roy Krishna scoring the lone goal, then NorthEast United got the better of 10-man Mumbai City.

In the third match, title contenders and last season's semi-finalists FC Goa and Bengaluru FC played a 2-2 draw with Igor Angulo scoring a brace for the Gaurs to complete a brilliant comeback.

On Monday, Hyderabad FC kept their first-ever clean sheet during their 1-0 win over Odisha FC.

