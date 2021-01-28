ISL Live Streaming, Hyderabad FC Vs Bengaluru FC: When And Where To Watch Match 74 Of Indian Super League

Hyderabad FC had a great start to the Indian Super League season but soon found themselves dropping points. Despite the slip-ups, they go into the business end of the season still in the top four. As they take on Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan on Thursday, coach Manuel Marquez knows that a win will go a long way in helping them stay there.



In their last three games, the Nizams managed to keep two clean sheets and the coach said that that more of these could win matches for the team.



Despite Bengaluru not having registered a win for a while, Marquez still expects a tough test.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven games and their hopes of a revival are fading fast. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last ten games and find themselves in an unfamiliar seventh spot. Despite all their problems, the fact that they are still only four points away from a top-four spot will give interim coach Naushad Moosa hope. However, he has also focussed on giving opportunities to youngsters in his brief stint so far.



All you need to know about the Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC Goa match:



Match: 74th match of ISL 2020-21 between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC in Goa

Date: January 28 (Thursday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Goa



Head-to-Head: Both teams have met thrice with Bengaluru winning one and two matches ending in draw



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



Likely XIs:

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Konsham, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana.



Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK),Parag Srivas, Rahul Beke, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan.

