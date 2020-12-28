ISL Live Streaming, Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch Match 41 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC match is likley to be a hotly contested affair in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday. (More Football News)



The match-up holds the promise of an entertaining contest as second-half free scorers Bengaluru — joint-highest scorers in the period — face one of the league's weakest goal leakers in the second half — Jamshedpur.



Sixth-placed Jamshedpur have conceded 66.67% of their goals in the second half with only Kerala Blasters (8 goals) and SC East Bengal (11 goals) conceding more. Besides that, four of the nine goals Owen Coyle's side has conceded have come in the last 15 minutes of the match — the most by any team — an aspect Bengaluru will be keen to take advantage of.

For Bengaluru, placed third, inconsistencies this season have been plain to see. Their 0-1 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan showed they can be beaten, as they were handed their first league defeat of the campaign. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur were denied points against FC Goa after a crucial disallowed goal followed by Igor Angulo’s late winner.



While acknowledging Jamshedpur deserved more points, BFC coach Carles Cuadrat expects a 'hurting and hungry' Jamshedpur side to bounce back hard.



While scoring goals has never been a problem for BFC, their defense hasn't looked at its best. They have conceded 8 goals in the first 7 matches of the season, while shipping just 9 goals during the 2019-20 season.



Jamshedpur will bank on Nerijus Valskis to cause problems for the opposition defense, having scored six goals. The Lithuanian, however, is yet to score against BFC.



Owen Coyle is optimistic about the upcoming game. Aitor Monroy, the leading chance-creator for Jamshedpur, will also hold key alongside Valskis in attack.



All you need to know about the Jamshedpur FC Vs Bengaluru FC match:



Match: 41st match of ISL 2020-21 between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC

Date: December 28 (Wednesday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: JL Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa

Head-to-Head: 6 matches between the two sides with both the sides winning 2 each. Two matches have ended in draw.



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world.



Likely XIs:

Jamshedpur: TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir; Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Telem.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Kumam, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri.



Squads:

Bengaluru FC: Goalkeepers - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthummawia Ralte, Lara Sharma; Defenders - Ajith Kumar, Diswa Darjee, Francisco Gonzalez, Joe Zoherliana, Juanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Wungngayam Muirang; Midfielders - Ajay Chhetri, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Khangebam; Forwards - Deshorn Brown, Edmund Lalrindika, Kristian Opseth, Leon Augustin, Ashique Kuruniyan, Mahesh Naorem, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip.



Head coach - Carles Cuadrat (Spain)



Jamshedpur FC: Goalkeepers - TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav; Defenders - Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua; Midfielders - Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Telem, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Kiyam, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Pukhrambam, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh; Forwards - Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela.



Head coach - Owen Columba Coyle (Scotland)

