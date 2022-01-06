Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
ISL 2021-22: Sandesh Jhingan Rejoins ATK Mohun Bagan After Leaving Croatian Side HNK Sibenik

Sandesh Jhingan had played a crucial role in ATK Mohun Bagan's defence when the side reached the final of ISL 2020-21 season. He then joined the Croatian outfit HNK Sibenik before a recurring calf injury forced his return.

Sandesh Jhingan failed to make a single appearance for HNK Sibenik due to injury. | Photo: Twitter/@SandeshJhingan

2022-01-06T19:13:48+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 7:13 pm

In a big boost to ATK Mohun Bagan's backline, India's ace central defender Sandesh Jhingan on Thursday rejoined his former club after mutually terminating his contract with Croatian side, HNK Sibenik. (More Football News)

The 28-year-old was a vital cog in the Mariners' defence when they made the final of the previous ISL season but before the last transfer window, he joined the Croatian outfit -- a first for any Indian footballer.

But the former Kerala Blasters defender was dogged by a recurring calf injury and failed to make a single appearance for the Prva HNL outfit, prompting him to return to his former club.

"Sandesh Jhingan is back, the story continues," the club posted on its Twitter handle.

"He will play the rest of the season in green-and-maroon jersey, giving a big boost to the defence of (ATKMB coach) Juan Ferrando," the club said in a statement.

Jhingan had formed a solid backline with Tiri in the last season.

While Jhingan was away, Tiri was recovering from an injury as the team slipped to the bottom half after winning the first two matches, leading to the departure of their most successful coach, Antonio Lopez Habas.

ATK Mohun Bagan won their first two matches under Ferrando, before dropping points in the last game. The club is placed third after nine rounds, in the 11-team standings.

