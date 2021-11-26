ISL 2021-22: Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Where To Watch Kolkata Derby, Squads, Records

The city of Kolkata will be divided into two parts when East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns in a mouth-watering Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 contest in Goa on Saturday. The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan clash starts at 7:30 PM IST at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco and can be watched live on TV and digital devices. (More Football News)

The Kolkata derby between the eternal rivals has always held a special place in the hearts of football-loving supporters of West Bengal spread across the world and Saturday will be no different.

Mohun Bagan, of course have joined hands with ATK and is owned by the RPG Group. Known as ATKMB, they continue to wear the clubs traditional green and maroon colours and continue to call themselves 'Mariners' in accordance with the club's logo of a boat.

Form wise, ATK Mohun Bagan started the ISL 2021-22 with a bang, handing a 4-2 thrashing to Kerala Blasters. East Bengal shared points with Jamshedpur FC in their opener.

Roy Krishna, who has been ATK Mohun Bagan’s talisman since his arrival in India, will once again be the centre of attraction on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna will be a major threat to the East Bengal defence. Photo: ISL

Head-To-Head

In the ISL, East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan met twice last season with Antonio Habas’ Mohun Bagan winning on both occasions, 2-0 and 3-1, respectively. The match was again played in Goa and fans had to watch live streaming. This time too ISL is being played in a bio-bubble in Goa.

Records in numbers (Stats include East Bengal and Mohun Bagan)

The rivalry between the two teams dates back to close to 100 years.

Saturday’s match will be the 380th time both the Kolkata giants will be meeting each other. To date, the Red and Golds (East Bengal) have won 132 times. Mohun Bagan won 122 games and 125 matches between the two teams ended in draws.

For East Bengal, the highest margin of victory over Mohun Bagan came in 1975 when the Red and Golds won 5-0 in the final of the IFA Shield. Mohun Bagan settled scores with a 5-3 win over East Bengal in an I-League clash in 2009.

Hattrick Heroes

Only two players have scored hat-tricks in the history of the Kolkata derby. Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia scored the first hattrick in the Federation Cup 1997 semifinal which East Bengal won 4-1.

The second hat-trick came from Edeh Chidi in 2009 when the Nigerian scored four goals in Mohun Bagan’s 5-3 triumph in 2009 in I-League at the jam-packed Salt Lake Stadium.

SQUADS

East Bengal (from)

Goalkeepers: Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Arindam Bhattacharya;

Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh;

Midfielders: Md Rafique, Amir Dervisevic, Jackichand Singh, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Angousana Wahengbam, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Loken Meitei;

Forwards: Subha Ghosh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan (from)

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwar Sheikh;

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj;

Midfielders: Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri;

Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.