Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22, Kolkata Derby: Underdogs East Bengal Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Vasco

ATK Mohun completed a league double over East Bengal last Indian Super League (ISL) season, 2-0 and 3-1. Overall, East Bengal lead the head-to-head record 132-122 in 379 recorded matches against Mohun Bagan/ATK Mohun Bagan.

ISL 2021-22, Kolkata Derby: Underdogs East Bengal Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Vasco
Roy Krishna celebrates with ATKMB teammates after scoring the opener against East Bengal in match 8 of ISL 2020-21 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22, Kolkata Derby: Underdogs East Bengal Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Vasco
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T19:07:11+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 7:07 pm

A revamped SC East Bengal would look to set the record straight against favourites ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League season's first Kolkata derby Vasco, Goa in on Saturday. (More Football News)

The red-and-gold brigade suffered defeats to their arch-rivals in both the matches last season, which was more to do with their troubled build-up and a last-minute entry to ISL.

Even as uncertainty surrounded East Bengal over their differences with their investors Shree Cement Ltd, the team under their new Spanish manager Manolo Diaz has looked better organised and secured a spirited 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in their ISL opener.

Croatian central defender Franjo Prce drew first blood for SCEB early in the 19th minute but they could not hold on to their lead, conceding in first-half injury time to miss out on three points.

In contrast, it had taken five matches for the Robbie Fowler-coached SCEB to score their first goal of the season. The new gaffer would hope the likes of Prce, Antonio Perosevic, Bikash Jairu and Arindam Bhattacharya step up against their traditional rivals.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The draw in their opening match of this season stretched SCEB's winless run to five matches with their last victory coming against Jamshedpur FC on February 7 this year, in the last edition of the ISL.

The red-and-gold last won the grudge match on January 27, 2019 by 2-0 margin when both the teams were playing in the I-League. Diaz will have his task cut out against a formidable and well-set ATK Mohun Bagan.

"The players need to show their class (in the Kolkata derby) and build a structure. ATK Mohun Bagan is a very good team with experience and SC East Bengal is growing and at the time we need to improve the level of the players," the Spaniard said.

That the high-octane clash is scheduled early in the second round would mean that SCEB would be under less pressure and would look to express themselves fully.

With former ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya now at the helm of SCEB as the captain, the team would look forward to the experienced pro.

"All the players look focused and know what this match means for the fans. We want to win it for them," Prce said.

"The Indian players in our squad keep talking about the importance of this match so I know the significance. It will be a tough battle, but we are ready for it," Prce said.

The former Lazio central defender will have the all-important task of thwarting the dangerous ATKMB forward lineup with Fijian star marksman Roy Krishna as his new partner and Hugo Boumous posing the biggest threats.

"We are playing against ATK Mohun Bagan rather than only against (Roy) Krishna and Hugo (Boumous). Yes, they are good players who can score goals but they need the whole squad to help them.

"So we're making plans to stop the whole team instead of only concentrating on Hugo and Krishna.

"For me, the whole squad of ATK Mohun Bagan is a threat. One or two players can’t win you a match, the team has to perform well collectively to win," said the most successful ISL coach.

Roy Krishna scored in both the legs of the Kolkata derby last season and he would look to start from where he had left.

Krishna has already opened his account and scored from the penalty, while Boumous scored a brace in their 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters.

French midfielder Boumous, who was acquired from defending champions Mumbai City FC, has been one of the mega signings this season.

Fast and tactically superior, the Frenchman, who won the Golden Ball award in the 2019-20 season while playing for FC Goa, is known for creating attacks as well as counterattacks.

He has provided the highest number of assists in the history of ISL -- 24 in 56 matches -- and is one of the best foreign players to have ever played in the league.

Kick-off: 7.30pm IST.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) ATK-Mohun Bagan East Bengal Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Former Brazilian Olympic Committee Boss, Sentenced To Jail

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Former Brazilian Olympic Committee Boss, Sentenced To Jail

Peng Shuai Saga: Beijing's Grip On Power And Stifling Of China's #MeToo Movement

India's Tour Of South Africa: New COVID Variant Triggers Alarm Bells In BCCI

BRA Vs IND: Brazil Women Hammer India 6-1 In Football Legend Formiga’s Farewell Game

Indonesia Open Badminton 2021: PV Sindhu Survives South Korean Sim Yujin Scare To Enter Semifinals

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup: India Face Poland In Must-Win Encounter To Stay Alive

Shreyas Iyer Joins Elite Club With Century On Test Debut Vs NZ – Full List Of Indian Cricketers

Pat Cummins Replaces Tim Paine As New Australia Test Cricket Team Captain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tim Paine, Reeling Under Sexting Scandal, Quits All Forms Of Cricket

Tim Paine, Reeling Under Sexting Scandal, Quits All Forms Of Cricket

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das Stun Pakistan; Bangladesh 253/4 - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das Stun Pakistan; Bangladesh 253/4 - Highlights

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Will Young, Tom Latham Fifties Help New Zealand Finish Day 2 At 129/0 - Highlights

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Will Young, Tom Latham Fifties Help New Zealand Finish Day 2 At 129/0 - Highlights

SA-A Vs IND-A: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal Take India To 308/4 On Day 3

SA-A Vs IND-A: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal Take India To 308/4 On Day 3

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham have kept New Zealand in the hunt at stumps on Day 2 in Kanpur.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement