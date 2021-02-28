ISL 2020-21, Semi-final Lineups Confirmed: Check Who Meet Whom In The Knockouts

The semi-final lineups for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 were confirmed after Mumbai City FC's 2-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan at GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday. (More Football News)

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), organisers of the league, then officially announced the semi-final fixtures for India's top-tier league.

"Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will battle it out to reach the League Final scheduled on Saturday, March 13," FSDL said in a release.

ISL Shield Winners Mumbai City FC will play their two-legged semi-final against fourth-placed FC Goa, while ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the league stage, will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC.

All playoff games will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST) and will be shown live on the Star Sports Network, Hotstar (live streaming) and Jio TV.

ISL 2020-21 playoff fixtures:

Friday, March 5 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Saturday, March 6 - NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Monday, March 8 - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Tuesday, March 9 - ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Saturday, March 13 – TBD - PJN Stadium, Fatorda.

