Ishant Sharma Hails Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Ricky Ponting As The 'Best Coach' He's Met

During a recent Instagram Live session with Delhi Capitals' official handle, pace bowler Ishant Sharma revealed that head coach Ricky Ponting is the "best coach" he's met during his career. Sharma got the chance to play under the former Australian captain for the first time during 2019 IPL season.

"He’s the best coach I’ve ever met. I was very nervous when I was making a return to the IPL last season. I was almost feeling like a debutante walking into the camp the first day, but he gave me a lot of confidence since the first day I arrived at the Delhi Capitals’ camp," said the pace spearhead.

He also revealed that Ponting has asked him to helo the youngsters. "He just told me, ‘You’re a senior player and you should help the youngsters. Just don’t worry about anything - you’re my first choice.’ And I think that bit of conversation really helped me," revealed Sharma.

In his first season with the Capitals, Sharma picked 13 wickets in 13 matches. Talking about that season, he said he was overjoyed on being bought by them as Ponting was the head coach and it was his home city.

Ishant Sharma is Delhi Capitals' pace spearhead. Credit: BCCI

He also threw some light on the moment when he got the better of Ponting in 2008. He said, "People still talk and ask me about the Perth Test, and the spell I bowled to him. Later that year when Australia visited India too, I was in great form. Gary (Kirsten) was our coach then, and he told me that the Australians play only to win, which is why a performance against them, even on home soil, counts a lot, and would help me get noticed. That success I had against them in 2008 is easily one of the highlights of my career."

Also, the coronavirus has postponed cricket and other sporting events. There are talks that cricket could go through a change after action returns. "We know there are talks of some changes and adjustments in cricket, but I feel cricketers will have to get used to the new normal, whatever that is. The ball may not shine as per your liking if you are not allowed to use saliva, or you may have to go and fetch the ball yourself during nets – but there is no option but to get used to these things. But honestly I don’t like to think about these things too much. I feel it is important to stay in the present and not look too far ahead," said the Indian veteran.

Speaking about his county stint with Sussex, he revealed that how it bought his career back on line, after having struggled in the middle phase of his cricket journey. "My county stint with Sussex was what changed everything. It was a gruelling stint for me because I was bowling 22-23 overs in a day, batting as well, and then coming back home to do the chores. It was a tough drill but somehow I enjoyed it a lot," he quipped.

"It was kind of a self-realization also. I think I enjoyed a lot more there and I ended up learning a lot about myself - credit also to Jason Gillespie who was my coach there. When I came back to India to play after that, I felt a lot free and focussed only on enjoying the present, which took off a lot of pressure from me. That change in mindset is the reason for me being an improved cricketer today."

Speaking about the lockdown, he mentioned that at first it was frustrating for him, but soon he began to change his schedule and adhered to it, crediting discipline as his primary focus.