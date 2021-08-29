August 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Ishan Pandita Leaves FC Goa After One Season With The ISL Outfit

Ishan Pandita Leaves FC Goa After One Season With The ISL Outfit

Pandita scored four goals for FC Goa in nine appearances Indian Super League appearances

PTI 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:32 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ishan Pandita Leaves FC Goa After One Season With The ISL Outfit
Ishan Pandita was reportedly linked to move to Jamshedpur FC.
File Photo
Ishan Pandita Leaves FC Goa After One Season With The ISL Outfit
outlookindia.com
2021-08-29T14:32:55+05:30

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Sunday said that Ishan Pandita has completed a move away from the club after it agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee. (More Football News

The 23-year-old departs the Gaurs after a season with the club. His lone season at FC Goa saw him score four goals in nine appearances in the ISL. He played a further six games in the AFC Champions League.

"Ishan communicated to the club during the course of the summer that he would like to explore other opportunities keeping his personal growth in mind," Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said in a media statement issued by the club.

"When the other club expressed their interest with a suitable proposal, we felt it in the best interest of all parties involved to accept the offer factoring above all of Ishan’s wish to continue to seek more playing time."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sania Mirza, Christina McHale Lose Doubles Cleveland Final

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Football Indian Super League (ISL) Football Transfer FC Goa Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos