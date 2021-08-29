Ishan Pandita Leaves FC Goa After One Season With The ISL Outfit

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Sunday said that Ishan Pandita has completed a move away from the club after it agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee. (More Football News)

The 23-year-old departs the Gaurs after a season with the club. His lone season at FC Goa saw him score four goals in nine appearances in the ISL. He played a further six games in the AFC Champions League.

"Ishan communicated to the club during the course of the summer that he would like to explore other opportunities keeping his personal growth in mind," Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said in a media statement issued by the club.

"When the other club expressed their interest with a suitable proposal, we felt it in the best interest of all parties involved to accept the offer factoring above all of Ishan’s wish to continue to seek more playing time."

