IPL-World Cup Workload: Not Playing Is Not The Solution, Says Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly provided probably the best solution to the ongoing discussions around players' workload with the Cricket World Cup starting only a few days after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Yes, there is a lot of cricket but you just play. How many cricketers get to play 15-16 years of international cricket? I don't think anyone should worry about being fatigued, being tired. Just find a way to get fresh," Ganguly said during an event organised by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

There has been a lot of discussion on how the World Cup-bound players need to effectively manage their workload during a demanding tournament like the IPL.

"... Because I have always said there is limited time to play this sport. Getting opportunities at the international level, at the IPL level, this will never come back, so find a way to get rest, find a way to stay fresh and keep playing.

Skipper Virat Kohli recently said it is up to the players to realise the kind of load they are taking, and the iconic Sachin Tendulkar Monday agreed with him. But for Ganguly, skipping matches is not the way to go.

"Not playing is not the solution, even our generation played a lot of cricket. Yes IPL was not there as it came towards the end of our career but, cricket-wise, it was same.

"I keep saying that before you realise, you will see 10-12 years have just flown away. Just make the most of it and play every possible cricket match you can," Ganguly advised the present-day cricketers.

According to him, the cricket boards would be better off with a little bit of flexibility, leaving the decision on players.

"Decision should be left to the players. It's their career, you play at the top level consistently and you can get injured. And there is no guarantee that when you play for the country you won't get injured.

"So there is no hard and fast rule. I believe in one thing, as a player, when you get an opportunity, play, never say I don't want to play."

The IPL ends on May 12, while the World Cup starts in England from May 30.

Ganguly was recently appointed advisor of the rechristened Delhi Capitals.

