﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Part Ways With Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Part Ways With Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich

Kolkata Knight Riders won 32 of their 61 games under the guidance of Jacques Kallis and Simon Katich

IANS 14 July 2019
IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Part Ways With Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich
Legendary former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis had a nine-year association -- both as a player and coach -- with KKR.
Courtesy: Twitter
IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Part Ways With Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich
outlookindia.com
2019-07-14T18:03:41+0530

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced on Sunday that they have decided to part ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich.

Legendary former South Africa all-rounder Kallis ended a nine-year association -- both as a player and coach -- with the purple brigade.

Former Australia batsman Katich was also appointed the assistant coach around the same time as Kallis. Katich also coached the KKR's Caribbean Premier League franchise, Trinbago Knight Riders, helping them win back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Also Read: IPL Expansion Discussed By Franchise Owners And Other Stakeholders

Kallis, who took over as head coach in October 2015 from Trevor Bayliss, the current England coach, helped KKR reach three consecutive playoffs before failing to make the cut in 2019.

KKR won 32 of their 61 games under the guidance of Kallis and Katich.

In this year's IPL, the two-time champions finished fifth, losing out on playoff qualification based on net run-rate after a six-match losing streak midway through the season.

KKR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Venky Mysore said in a statement that they would be exploring ways to work with Kallis as part of the franchise's global brand.

"Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family and will always remain so. We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Rider brand as a global brand," Mysore was quoted as saying by the KKR website.

Kallis, in a statement, said: "After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and head coach, it's time to explore new opportunities. I would to like to thank the owners, management and fellow players for many happy memories."

Mysore said KKR will soon announce their replacements.

READ MORE IN:
IANS Jacques Kallis Simon Katich Kolkata Cricket - IPL Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cong-Backed Chandra Shekhar Govt Was Planning Ordinance To Resolve Ayodhya Dispute: Book
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From IANS
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters